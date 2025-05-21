Sci-Tech

Amazon introduces short-form AI-powered audio product summaries

AI-powered audio product summaries are accessible on select products to a few U.S. customers

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 21, 2025
Amazon introduces short-form AI-powered audio product summaries
Amazon introduces short-form AI-powered audio product summaries 

Amazon has started experimenting with short-form artificial intelligence (AI)-powered audio product summaries on select product pages.

The audio summaries are voiced by what Amazon calls “AI-powered shopping experts” that discuss key product features, customer reviews, and information from across the web.

How to access it?

Users can access the latest AI product summaries by clicking the “Hear the highlights” button in the Amazon Shopping app.

According to Amazon, the company will experiment with the feature on products that usually need consideration before buying.

This feature aims to help Amazon customers save time while shopping and receive essential information through a conversational, discussion-style format.

Availability

Currently, the summaries are accessible on select products to a few U.S. customers, with plan for broader roll out to all the U.S users.

Amazon explains that the feature uses large language models (LLMs) to create scripts by sourcing from customer reviews on the web, and converting it into short-form audio clips.

Amazon states that the latest feature joins a comprehensive suite of AI-centric shopping features that include Rufus.

Amazon isn’t the first company to launch short-form AI-powered audio to provide information efficiently.

Previously, Google’s NotebookLM rolled out Audio Overviews, a feature that offers users the ability to create a podcast with AI virtual hosts based on documents.

Amazon introduces short-form AI-powered audio product summaries

Amazon introduces short-form AI-powered audio product summaries

Cucumbers recalled for salmonella after many people got sickened across 15 states

Cucumbers recalled for salmonella after many people got sickened across 15 states
UK's oldest polar bear Victoria euthanised at 28 due to health issues

UK's oldest polar bear Victoria euthanised at 28 due to health issues
Chris Brown secures £5 million bail in explosive London assault case

Chris Brown secures £5 million bail in explosive London assault case

Google Meet receives real-time speech translation feature
Google Meet receives real-time speech translation feature
TikTok introduces ‘Add to Music App’ for SoundCloud: All you need to know
TikTok introduces ‘Add to Music App’ for SoundCloud: All you need to know
YouTube Premium Lite expands to more countries: Details inside
YouTube Premium Lite expands to more countries: Details inside
Google launches Wear OS 6 with new design, features
Google launches Wear OS 6 with new design, features
Google rolls out advanced features for Meet, Docs, Vids
Google rolls out advanced features for Meet, Docs, Vids
Google's Gemini AI is now making it's way to Chrome
Google's Gemini AI is now making it's way to Chrome
Google I/O 2025: Gemini 2.5 Flash announced with 22% improved efficiency
Google I/O 2025: Gemini 2.5 Flash announced with 22% improved efficiency
Apple WWDC 2025 set for June 9: Here's what to expect?
Apple WWDC 2025 set for June 9: Here's what to expect?
Microsoft rolls out GitHub Copilot for streamlined workflow
Microsoft rolls out GitHub Copilot for streamlined workflow
Google Translate now available as default app for iOS users
Google Translate now available as default app for iOS users
Google I/O 2025: What to expect and how to watch
Google I/O 2025: What to expect and how to watch
Bluesky plans to offer a new ‘live’ indicator for streamers, sports
Bluesky plans to offer a new ‘live’ indicator for streamers, sports