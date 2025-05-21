Amazon introduces short-form AI-powered audio product summaries 

Amazon has started experimenting with short-form artificial intelligence (AI)-powered audio product summaries on select product pages.
The audio summaries are voiced by what Amazon calls “AI-powered shopping experts” that discuss key product features, customer reviews, and information from across the web.
How to access it?
Users can access the latest AI product summaries by clicking the “Hear the highlights” button in the Amazon Shopping app.
According to Amazon, the company will experiment with the feature on products that usually need consideration before buying.
This feature aims to help Amazon customers save time while shopping and receive essential information through a conversational, discussion-style format.
Availability
Currently, the summaries are accessible on select products to a few U.S. customers, with plan for broader roll out to all the U.S users.
Amazon explains that the feature uses large language models (LLMs) to create scripts by sourcing from customer reviews on the web, and converting it into short-form audio clips.
Amazon states that the latest feature joins a comprehensive suite of AI-centric shopping features that include Rufus.
Amazon isn’t the first company to launch short-form AI-powered audio to provide information efficiently.
Previously, Google’s NotebookLM rolled out Audio Overviews, a feature that offers users the ability to create a podcast with AI virtual hosts based on documents.