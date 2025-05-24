World

Black bear cub receives special treatment at San Diego Humane Society

The two-month-old black bear cub was found by campers alone in the Los Padres National Forest

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 24, 2025
Black bear cub receives special treatment at San Diego Humane Society
Black bear cub receives special treatment at San Diego Humane Society

Employees at the San Diego Humane Society have gone above and beyond when it comes to taking care of a small black bear cub.

The team wore bear costumes while interacting with the cub, who entered the facility last month.

Why the bear costumes?

Not risking human imprinting, the costume choices are to make sure the baby bear does not bond too much with the employees raising it before they return it into the wild.

The two-month-old black bear is the youngest the organisation has ever tended to, and it's the fourth bear this young in five years to enter rehabilitation care in California.

Campers in the Los Padres National Forest found the cub in weak and underweight in April.

After unfruitful efforts by the organisation to reunite the baby bear with it's mother, California Department of Fish and Wildlife biologists passed the bear to San Diego Human Society's Ramona Wildlife Centre, two days after the rescue.


The humane society shared on their social media account, "Out team stepped in to give him the second chance he deserved," along with the cub's playful video of bonding with a teddy bear.

More than 30 days in it's stay, the cub is stable, interactive and thriving.

The group is planning on watching the bear for almost a bear, before they prepare for its return in the wild.

EU reacts to Trump 50% tariff warning: ‘Mutual respect, not threats’
EU reacts to Trump 50% tariff warning: ‘Mutual respect, not threats’
US President Trump threatened to slap a 50% tariff on all goods from the European Union
Hamburg stabbing incident: Seventeen injured as woman detained
Hamburg stabbing incident: Seventeen injured as woman detained
German woman arrested at Hamburg train station after mass stabbing that injured several bystanders
San Diego plane crash investigation reveals shocking glitches at airport
San Diego plane crash investigation reveals shocking glitches at airport
Cessna 550 crash near San Diego Airport leaves all six people on board dead
Russia, Ukraine complete largest prisoner swap since war began
Russia, Ukraine complete largest prisoner swap since war began
This swap was part of an agreement made during direct talks in Istanbul a week earlier
Sebastião Salgado, legendary photographer passes away at 82
Sebastião Salgado, legendary photographer passes away at 82
Salgadowas honoured with the Sony World Photography Awards’ Outstanding Contribution to Photography award
Harvard’s international students safe for now after judge halts government rule
Harvard’s international students safe for now after judge halts government rule
In the current school year, Harvard University has accepted nearly 6,800 international students
Malala Yousafzai’s sweet bicycle ride with husband wins hearts online
Malala Yousafzai’s sweet bicycle ride with husband wins hearts online
Malala tied the knot with Asser Malik on November 9, 2021 at a small ceremony in Birmingham
Daily, Sunday Telegraph to be sold in landmark deal with RedBird Capital
Daily, Sunday Telegraph to be sold in landmark deal with RedBird Capital
The Spectator magazine was sold separately last year to Sir Paul Marshall for £100 million
Turkey cracks down on military officers over alleged links to 2016 coup bid
Turkey cracks down on military officers over alleged links to 2016 coup bid
Prosecutors in Turkey have issued arrest warrants for 63 active-duty military personnel over 2016 coup attempt
How simple coffee run can be too political in South Korea?
How simple coffee run can be too political in South Korea?
South Koreans are known for being reserved about their political views in public as they strive for neutral status
Kermit the Frog shares key advice at University of Maryland’s graduation
Kermit the Frog shares key advice at University of Maryland’s graduation
Kermit the Frog was created by a University of Maryland's home economics graduate Jim Henson in 1955
France arrests 55 men affiliated with online paedophile ring
France arrests 55 men affiliated with online paedophile ring
Telegram has receive backlash for the platform's unsuccessful efforts to maintain abusive content against minors