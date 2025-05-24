Black bear cub receives special treatment at San Diego Humane Society

Employees at the San Diego Humane Society have gone above and beyond when it comes to taking care of a small black bear cub.
The team wore bear costumes while interacting with the cub, who entered the facility last month.
Why the bear costumes?
Not risking human imprinting, the costume choices are to make sure the baby bear does not bond too much with the employees raising it before they return it into the wild.
The two-month-old black bear is the youngest the organisation has ever tended to, and it's the fourth bear this young in five years to enter rehabilitation care in California.
Campers in the Los Padres National Forest found the cub in weak and underweight in April.
After unfruitful efforts by the organisation to reunite the baby bear with it's mother, California Department of Fish and Wildlife biologists passed the bear to San Diego Human Society's Ramona Wildlife Centre, two days after the rescue.
The humane society shared on their social media account, "Out team stepped in to give him the second chance he deserved," along with the cub's playful video of bonding with a teddy bear.
More than 30 days in it's stay, the cub is stable, interactive and thriving.
The group is planning on watching the bear for almost a bear, before they prepare for its return in the wild.