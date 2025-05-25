World

Elon Musk shifts focus: Makes major life decision after X outage

X platform successfully restored after widespread outage affecting multiple countries

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 25, 2025

Elon Musk's social media platform X was largely restored for most users after an outage that impacted United States users.

According to Reuters, tens of thousands of users in the experience X outage on Saturday, as per outage tracking website Downdetector.com, following which he said that he is "back to spending 24/7" at his companies.

At its peak around 8:51 a.m. ET (1251 GMT), there were more than 25,800 incidents of people reporting issues with the social media platform, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including users. The number of outages has since gone below 650, as of 12:09 pm ET.

"Back to spending 24/7 at work and sleeping in conference/server/factory rooms. I must be super focused on X/xAI and Tesla (TSLA.O), opens new tab (plus Starship launch next week), as we have critical technologies rolling out," Musk, opens new tab said in an X post.

Thousands of users in other countries, such as Germany, Spain, France, India, Canada, Australia, and Britain, also experienced issues with accessing the social media platform at the height of the outage, according to Downdetector data.

X did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the outage.

Musk, who spent nearly $300 million to back U.S. President Donald Trump's presidential campaign and other Republicans last year, said on Tuesday he will cut his political spending substantially, signalling that he is shifting his attention back to his business empire amid growing investor concerns.

