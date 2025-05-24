World

Cannes Film Festival final day hit by major power outage

The outage came hours after a fire broke out at an electrical substation near Cannes

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 24, 2025

A power outage in south-eastern France temporarily affected the final day of the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, May 24.

Electricity network operator RTE said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter) that around 160,000 housed in the Alpes-Maritimes region lost electricity after a major high-voltage power line collapsed.

However, festival organisers have said that the closing ceremony will still take place as planned as they have access to backup power, as per BBC.

“All scheduled events and screenings, including the Closing Ceremony, will proceed as planned and under normal conditions. At this stage, the cause of the outage has not yet been identified. Restoration efforts are underway," the organization said in a statement.

The police are now investigating if someone "deliberately" caused the fire that may have led to the outage.

Fire causes major power outage:

As per the reports, the outage came hours after a fire broke out at an electrical substation near Cannes during the night which had already weekend the grid.

In addition to this, because of the power outage, traffic lights in Cannes and Antibes stopped working after 10am which caused traffic jams.

Meanwhile, Train services were also affected by the power outage.

Palme d'Or announcement:

On the other hand, the 2025 Cannes Film Festival started on May 13 is now set to present its biggest award, the Palme d'Or to the film that the jury has chosen as the Best Feature Film.

Boris Johnson, ex-UK PM welcomes fourth child with Carrie in heartfelt announcement
Boris Johnson, ex-UK PM welcomes fourth child with Carrie in heartfelt announcement
Boris Johnson also has four children with his ex-wife Marina Wheeler as well as one child from an affair
Cargo ship crashes into home garden: Norway police charge man
Cargo ship crashes into home garden: Norway police charge man
Cargo ship crash in residential garden, Norwegian man describes surreal experience
Titan submersible disaster: New footage reveals implosion sound
Titan submersible disaster: New footage reveals implosion sound
OceanGate submersible's new footage captures moment of Titan's catastrophic implosion
Stabbed dingo put down by rangers in Australia after child rescue
Stabbed dingo put down by rangers in Australia after child rescue
The dingo was stabbed on the island of K’gari in an attempt to rescue a child from it's jaw
UK travellers abandon top tourists spot amid natural disasters fear
UK travellers abandon top tourists spot amid natural disasters fear
Summer vacations for Brits are turning into a disaster at popular destinations including Spain, Turkey, and Greece
Europe's highest retirement age: Denmark raises bar to 70
Europe's highest retirement age: Denmark raises bar to 70
Denmark set to have the highest retirement age in Europe after landmark bill
Black bear cub receives special treatment at San Diego Humane Society
Black bear cub receives special treatment at San Diego Humane Society
The two-month-old black bear cub was found by campers alone in the Los Padres National Forest
EU reacts to Trump 50% tariff warning: ‘Mutual respect, not threats’
EU reacts to Trump 50% tariff warning: ‘Mutual respect, not threats’
US President Trump threatened to slap a 50% tariff on all goods from the European Union
Hamburg stabbing incident: Seventeen injured as woman detained
Hamburg stabbing incident: Seventeen injured as woman detained
German woman arrested at Hamburg train station after mass stabbing that injured several bystanders
San Diego plane crash investigation reveals shocking glitches at airport
San Diego plane crash investigation reveals shocking glitches at airport
Cessna 550 crash near San Diego Airport leaves all six people on board dead
Russia, Ukraine complete largest prisoner swap since war began
Russia, Ukraine complete largest prisoner swap since war began
This swap was part of an agreement made during direct talks in Istanbul a week earlier
Sebastião Salgado, legendary photographer passes away at 82
Sebastião Salgado, legendary photographer passes away at 82
Salgadowas honoured with the Sony World Photography Awards’ Outstanding Contribution to Photography award