Stabbed dingo put down by rangers in Australia after child rescue

Wildlife rangers were forced to take brutal decision after a dingo was stabbed with a pocketknife in an attempt to free child from it's jaw on K'gari, Australia.
On Saturday, May 24, a rep for the Department of Environment shared that the animal was humanely euthanized after a day-long search for the wounded animal.
Community leaders called the attack an "unfortunate" reminder to keep children close and be vigilant when visiting the World Heritage-listed island.
Authorities shared that the 9-year-old boy was at a camp near Yidney Rocks, on the central-east coast of K'gari, when he was bitten on the arm.
Queensland Parks and Wildlife Services ranger Mark Cody said a man reportedly took out a pocketknife and stabbed the dingo in the neck to rescue the child.
The dingo is a protected species on the island, however, the bystander will not face any charges over his actions to save the young boy.
How to prevent incidents involving endanger animals?
Butchulla leader Darren Blake, who has worked as a dingo ranger on the island informed that such tragic incidents can be prevented.
"It's not good news on both ends. My heart goes out to the little boy, he didn’t need to experience that," he added.
While explaining the vulnerable animal psyche, Darren noted, "The dingoes are not starving, but they are hunters and scavengers…so they will take an opportunity as soon as they have a chance."
He recommended to use a stick to chase away the animal lingering around the campsites and to not let children wander alone on the island.
Along with that, rangers have increased patrols around the area where the original attacked occurred while also educating tourists about dingo's safety.