World

Meet world’s richest family with net worth more than Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos combined

This family live in extreme luxury, with grand palaces and expensive yachts which cost over $300 million

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are the two richest people in the world but there is someone who has more money than both of them combined.

Yes! You hear it absolutely right and hearing this must have surprised you.

The family being talked about is a Royal family. You might guess it is the British Royal Family, which is considered one of the richest families globally with an estimated net worth of $88 billion.

The British Royal Family, despite being extremely wealthy is not the richest royal family in the world.

Richest royal family in the world:

Meet world’s richest family with net worth more than Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos combined

The richest royal family is the House of Saud from Saudi Arabia with a fortune of about £1.1 trillion ($1.4 trillion).

Most of their money comes from their strong control over Saudi Aramco which is the world most valuable oil company and the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who has been leading the family since 2015, is using the PIF to invest in different sectors around the world including technology, tourism, sports and cars.

Big projects include the $500 billion futuristic city NEOM, investments in Lucid Motors (an electric car company) and ownership of Newcastle United Football Club.

They live in extreme luxury with grand palaces, private jets and expensive yachts, like the Serene yacht which cost over $300 million.

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos' net worth:

Musk has been the richest person in the world since May 2024 with a net worth of $386.5 billion

Meanwhile the founder and chairman of Amazon, Bezos is the second richest for the second month in a row with a net worth of $201.6 billion.

Abandoned mega-city turns into ghost town despite huge investment: Here's why
Abandoned mega-city turns into ghost town despite huge investment: Here's why
Locals have described the city as dull and lifeless
Cannes Film Festival final day hit by major power outage
Cannes Film Festival final day hit by major power outage
The outage came hours after a fire broke out at an electrical substation near Cannes
Boris Johnson, ex-UK PM welcomes fourth child with Carrie in heartfelt announcement
Boris Johnson, ex-UK PM welcomes fourth child with Carrie in heartfelt announcement
Boris Johnson also has four children with his ex-wife Marina Wheeler as well as one child from an affair
Cargo ship crashes into home garden: Norway police charge man
Cargo ship crashes into home garden: Norway police charge man
Cargo ship crash in residential garden, Norwegian man describes surreal experience
Titan submersible disaster: New footage reveals implosion sound
Titan submersible disaster: New footage reveals implosion sound
OceanGate submersible's new footage captures moment of Titan's catastrophic implosion
Stabbed dingo put down by rangers in Australia after child rescue
Stabbed dingo put down by rangers in Australia after child rescue
The dingo was stabbed on the island of K’gari in an attempt to rescue a child from it's jaw
UK travellers abandon top tourists spot amid natural disasters fear
UK travellers abandon top tourists spot amid natural disasters fear
Summer vacations for Brits are turning into a disaster at popular destinations including Spain, Turkey, and Greece
Europe's highest retirement age: Denmark raises bar to 70
Europe's highest retirement age: Denmark raises bar to 70
Denmark set to have the highest retirement age in Europe after landmark bill
Black bear cub receives special treatment at San Diego Humane Society
Black bear cub receives special treatment at San Diego Humane Society
The two-month-old black bear cub was found by campers alone in the Los Padres National Forest
EU reacts to Trump 50% tariff warning: ‘Mutual respect, not threats’
EU reacts to Trump 50% tariff warning: ‘Mutual respect, not threats’
US President Trump threatened to slap a 50% tariff on all goods from the European Union
Hamburg stabbing incident: Seventeen injured as woman detained
Hamburg stabbing incident: Seventeen injured as woman detained
German woman arrested at Hamburg train station after mass stabbing that injured several bystanders
San Diego plane crash investigation reveals shocking glitches at airport
San Diego plane crash investigation reveals shocking glitches at airport
Cessna 550 crash near San Diego Airport leaves all six people on board dead