Meet world’s richest family with net worth more than Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos combined

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are the two richest people in the world but there is someone who has more money than both of them combined.
Yes! You hear it absolutely right and hearing this must have surprised you.
The family being talked about is a Royal family. You might guess it is the British Royal Family, which is considered one of the richest families globally with an estimated net worth of $88 billion.
The British Royal Family, despite being extremely wealthy is not the richest royal family in the world.
Richest royal family in the world:
The richest royal family is the House of Saud from Saudi Arabia with a fortune of about £1.1 trillion ($1.4 trillion).
Most of their money comes from their strong control over Saudi Aramco which is the world most valuable oil company and the Public Investment Fund (PIF).
King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who has been leading the family since 2015, is using the PIF to invest in different sectors around the world including technology, tourism, sports and cars.
Big projects include the $500 billion futuristic city NEOM, investments in Lucid Motors (an electric car company) and ownership of Newcastle United Football Club.
They live in extreme luxury with grand palaces, private jets and expensive yachts, like the Serene yacht which cost over $300 million.
Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos' net worth:
Musk has been the richest person in the world since May 2024 with a net worth of $386.5 billion
Meanwhile the founder and chairman of Amazon, Bezos is the second richest for the second month in a row with a net worth of $201.6 billion.