Europe's highest retirement age: Denmark raises bar to 70

Denmark has passed a landmark bill to become the European country with the highest retirement age.
According to CNN, Danish perliment passed a bill mandating the rise with a heavy majaority to have thee highest retirement age in the continenet.
81 parlimentatians voted in favour to rise retirement age to 70, which is currently 67 on average, while 21 voted against the bill. The new law will effect the people born in 1971 or later.
Denmark has a population of almost 6 million people, with around 713,000 between the ages of 60 and 69, and around 580,000 aged between 70 and 79, according to the official Statistics Denmark website.
“Developments in recent years clearly show a marked increase in the number of Danes who continue to work until — and beyond — the state pension age,” F&P, the Danish trade association for insurance companies and pension funds, said in a press release Friday.
“For many Danes, the idea of the state pension age increasing to 70 by 2040 may seem overwhelming,” Jan V. Hansen, the director of pensions at the association, said in the release. “However, the figures clearly demonstrate that a growing number of Danes are remaining in employment for longer periods.”
Approximately 80,000 people over the state pension age are currently in work in Denmark, according to F&P, which put the increase down to good economic conditions, employers being more flexible, better financial incentives and a greater desire to continue working.