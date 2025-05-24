World

Europe's highest retirement age: Denmark raises bar to 70

Denmark set to have the highest retirement age in Europe after landmark bill

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 24, 2025
Denmark set to have the highest retirement age in Europe after landmark bill
Denmark set to have the highest retirement age in Europe after landmark bill

Denmark has passed a landmark bill to become the European country with the highest retirement age.

According to CNN, Danish perliment passed a bill mandating the rise with a heavy majaority to have thee highest retirement age in the continenet.

81 parlimentatians voted in favour to rise retirement age to 70, which is currently 67 on average, while 21 voted against the bill. The new law will effect the people born in 1971 or later.

Denmark has a population of almost 6 million people, with around 713,000 between the ages of 60 and 69, and around 580,000 aged between 70 and 79, according to the official Statistics Denmark website.

“Developments in recent years clearly show a marked increase in the number of Danes who continue to work until — and beyond — the state pension age,” F&P, the Danish trade association for insurance companies and pension funds, said in a press release Friday.

“For many Danes, the idea of the state pension age increasing to 70 by 2040 may seem overwhelming,” Jan V. Hansen, the director of pensions at the association, said in the release. “However, the figures clearly demonstrate that a growing number of Danes are remaining in employment for longer periods.”

Approximately 80,000 people over the state pension age are currently in work in Denmark, according to F&P, which put the increase down to good economic conditions, employers being more flexible, better financial incentives and a greater desire to continue working.

Black bear cub receives special treatment at San Diego Humane Society
Black bear cub receives special treatment at San Diego Humane Society
The two-month-old black bear cub was found by campers alone in the Los Padres National Forest
EU reacts to Trump 50% tariff warning: ‘Mutual respect, not threats’
EU reacts to Trump 50% tariff warning: ‘Mutual respect, not threats’
US President Trump threatened to slap a 50% tariff on all goods from the European Union
Hamburg stabbing incident: Seventeen injured as woman detained
Hamburg stabbing incident: Seventeen injured as woman detained
German woman arrested at Hamburg train station after mass stabbing that injured several bystanders
San Diego plane crash investigation reveals shocking glitches at airport
San Diego plane crash investigation reveals shocking glitches at airport
Cessna 550 crash near San Diego Airport leaves all six people on board dead
Russia, Ukraine complete largest prisoner swap since war began
Russia, Ukraine complete largest prisoner swap since war began
This swap was part of an agreement made during direct talks in Istanbul a week earlier
Sebastião Salgado, legendary photographer passes away at 82
Sebastião Salgado, legendary photographer passes away at 82
Salgadowas honoured with the Sony World Photography Awards’ Outstanding Contribution to Photography award
Harvard’s international students safe for now after judge halts government rule
Harvard’s international students safe for now after judge halts government rule
In the current school year, Harvard University has accepted nearly 6,800 international students
Malala Yousafzai’s sweet bicycle ride with husband wins hearts online
Malala Yousafzai’s sweet bicycle ride with husband wins hearts online
Malala tied the knot with Asser Malik on November 9, 2021 at a small ceremony in Birmingham
Daily, Sunday Telegraph to be sold in landmark deal with RedBird Capital
Daily, Sunday Telegraph to be sold in landmark deal with RedBird Capital
The Spectator magazine was sold separately last year to Sir Paul Marshall for £100 million
Turkey cracks down on military officers over alleged links to 2016 coup bid
Turkey cracks down on military officers over alleged links to 2016 coup bid
Prosecutors in Turkey have issued arrest warrants for 63 active-duty military personnel over 2016 coup attempt
How simple coffee run can be too political in South Korea?
How simple coffee run can be too political in South Korea?
South Koreans are known for being reserved about their political views in public as they strive for neutral status
Kermit the Frog shares key advice at University of Maryland’s graduation
Kermit the Frog shares key advice at University of Maryland’s graduation
Kermit the Frog was created by a University of Maryland's home economics graduate Jim Henson in 1955