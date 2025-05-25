Sci-Tech

Google App launches 'Activity' tab for Android users: What’s inside

Google’s “Activity” tab aims to give space where users can stay on top of their digital footprints

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 25, 2025

Google Search app on Android has officially launched an “Activity” tab in the bottom bar.

Alphabet-owned tech giant revealed on Sunday, May 25, 2025, that replacing the “Saved” tab, Activity appears as the last item on the bottom bar alongside Home, Search, and Notifications.

According to the company, it is grouped into three sections.

History displays your four last searches and any sites you’ve opened from the results.

Each is placed on a card with the favicon, query or page name, day/date, time, and domain.

The overflow menu allows you to Save, Share, and Delete. Tap the “[x] items” in the corner to receive a full “History” list.

Google stated that this is a bit faster than having to open the account menu for “Search history.”

Saved items are the old “All saved items” collections view, with everything presented as a carousel, which includes websites, images, products, Google Maps listings, movies, and TV shows.

Collections are the default and custom groupings of your Saved Items. If any user prefers the old Activity tab, that page is still accessible from “Saves & Collections” in the account menu.

Meanwhile, Google has toned down the square Daily Listen card in the Home tab’s space carousel.

Google’s “Activity” tab aims to give a space where users can stay on top of their digital footprints.

The “Activity” tab also synchronises with Web & App Activity, another powerful tool that effectively keeps track of all interactions across Google services, making it simple for users to handle their identities and interests.

Nvidia plans to release cheap AI chips for China: What’s inside
Nvidia plans to release cheap AI chips for China: What’s inside
Lower price reflects its weaker specifications and simpler manufacturing requirements, Reuters claim
X down again: Thousands struggle to load posts amid global glitch
X down again: Thousands struggle to load posts amid global glitch
The problem is affecting the main website, the mobile app and the XPro version as well
Instagram new update offers enhanced features for DMs
Instagram new update offers enhanced features for DMs
Instagram's new features aims to provide improved usage experience, competing with rivals
WhatsApp new update likely to launch soon: What’s inside
WhatsApp new update likely to launch soon: What’s inside
This level of customisation is ideal for professionals, students, and more, looking to manage their chats
NotebookLM Audio Overviews adds a new feature: What’s inside
NotebookLM Audio Overviews adds a new feature: What’s inside
Users can easily ask NotebookLM anything they want about event in chat box
Microsoft launches Aurora AI to predict weather, natural disasters
Microsoft launches Aurora AI to predict weather, natural disasters
Microsoft is set to incorporate a variant of Aurora into its MSN Weather app
Microsoft plans to offer new AI features: What’s inside
Microsoft plans to offer new AI features: What’s inside
Microsoft will offer advanced AI features to provide enhanced user experience, competing with rivals
SteamOS new update: Now supports rival platforms, more
SteamOS new update: Now supports rival platforms, more
SteamOS 3.7 update includes bunch of other updates to underlying softwares
X down worldwide: Users experience severe disruptions
X down worldwide: Users experience severe disruptions
X’s official Engineering account addressed the issue in a post, attributing the disruption to a data centre outage
Elon Musk’s DOGE expands Grok AI use in govt, sparking privacy concerns
Elon Musk’s DOGE expands Grok AI use in govt, sparking privacy concerns
Experts warn that if Grok assesses sensitive government data, it could potentially violating security and privacy laws
OpenAI improves Operator agent: Revolutionising autonomous AI in cloud
OpenAI improves Operator agent: Revolutionising autonomous AI in cloud
OpenAI's latest update enhances the Operator’s ability to implement refined operations, streamlining workflows
WhatsApp brings significant update with new voice feature
WhatsApp brings significant update with new voice feature
Meta-owned WhatsApp offers enhanced privacy and voice chats are secured with end-to-end encryption