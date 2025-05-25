Google App launches 'Activity' tab for Android users: What’s inside

Google Search app on Android has officially launched an “Activity” tab in the bottom bar.
Alphabet-owned tech giant revealed on Sunday, May 25, 2025, that replacing the “Saved” tab, Activity appears as the last item on the bottom bar alongside Home, Search, and Notifications.
According to the company, it is grouped into three sections.
History displays your four last searches and any sites you’ve opened from the results.
Each is placed on a card with the favicon, query or page name, day/date, time, and domain.
The overflow menu allows you to Save, Share, and Delete. Tap the “[x] items” in the corner to receive a full “History” list.
Google stated that this is a bit faster than having to open the account menu for “Search history.”
Saved items are the old “All saved items” collections view, with everything presented as a carousel, which includes websites, images, products, Google Maps listings, movies, and TV shows.
Collections are the default and custom groupings of your Saved Items. If any user prefers the old Activity tab, that page is still accessible from “Saves & Collections” in the account menu.
Meanwhile, Google has toned down the square Daily Listen card in the Home tab’s space carousel.
Google’s “Activity” tab aims to give a space where users can stay on top of their digital footprints.
The “Activity” tab also synchronises with Web & App Activity, another powerful tool that effectively keeps track of all interactions across Google services, making it simple for users to handle their identities and interests.