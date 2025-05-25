140,000-year-old lost city found underwater with ancient human skull

Scientists have found a hidden city underwater that might be 140,000 years old.
During the discovery, they found the skull of Homo erectus, an ancient human ancestor along with 6,000 animal fossils.
These fossils belonged to 36 different types of animals, such as Komodo dragons, buffalos, deer and elephants.
The skull was protected under layers of mud and sand in the Madura Strait, a body of water between the islands of Java and Madura in Indonesia, as per Daily Mail.
While, some animal bones had clear cut marks which scientists believe shows that early humans were using tools and hunting animals in a planned way.
Fossil find reveals secrets of Sundaland's ancient land and lost river valley:
The discovery of the fossils helps scientists understand more about Sundaland, an ancient land that once connected parts of Southeast Asia but is now underwater.
Although the fossils were first found in 2011 by people mining sand from the sea, scientists have only recently confirmed what species the fossils belonged to and how old they are.
Later, scientists found an old river valley that used to be part of the ancient Solo River.
The flat land areas of Sundaland went underwater when glaciers melted and caused sea levels to rise around 14,000 to 7,000 years ago.