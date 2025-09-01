Home / World

Indonesia trims lawmakers' benefits amid deadly protests

Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto vows to cut down lawmakers' benefits in an attempt to ease anti-government protests that have claimed at least five lives in the country's worst violence in decades.

On Sunday, August 31, Prabowo revealed that the Indonesian political parties have agreed to slash the controversial $3,000 housing allowance and suspend overseas trips for members of parliament.

The decision was made after protests began on Monday, August 25, over excessive pay and housing allowances for parliamentarians.

Furthermore, it escalated into riots on Friday, August 29, after a motorcycle rideshare driver – who was reportedly not part of the demonstration – was killed by police.

Homes of political party members and state buildings were raided or set ablaze in the demonstration.

Looters broke into a house owned by Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati outside Jakarta overnight. She was reportedly not present in the house at the time, and it was not made clear how often she used the property.

More protests are planned for Monday, September 1, and student groups have not called them off after Prabowo's announcement.

Prabowo, speaking at a press conference at the Presidential Palace noted that the unrest was potentially an act of treason and terrorism, and he had ordered the military and police to take stern action against rioters and looters.

The protests represent the most significant challenge yet to Prabowo's government, which has faced little political opposition since taking office nearly a year ago.

Muzammil Ihsan, head of the All Indonesian Students' Executives Body, the country's largest student umbrella group, told Reuters cutting lawmakers’ perks was "not enough" and said further demonstrations were being "considered."

Global rights watchdog Amnesty International's Indonesia chapter, in a statement termed Prabowo's use of terms such as treason and terrorism as "excessive."

