Walmart labor day hours: Grocery stores open on federal holiday

The United States is all set to celebrate its workers on the first day of September with a federal holiday Labor Day.
While many of the restaurants, grocery stores and retailers will remain closed on Labor Day, banks, the stock market and post offices will remain closed on Monday, September 1, 2025, USA Today reported.
According to the US Department of Labor, the national holiday of Labor Day is celebrated to recognise the “social and economic achievements of American workers.”
Is Walmart open on Labor Day?
Yes, for all the people looking to make a quick trip to the store to buy stuff for the holiday, Walmart will remain open.
The company said that all the Walmart stores will be open for customers this year, with most of them operating from 6 am to 11 pm local time.
Which grocery stores are open on Labor Day?
Here is the list of grocery stores that will be open for business on Labor Day.
• Target
• Trader Joe's
• Sam's Club
• Meijer
• Publix
• Aldi
• Whole Foods
• Food Lion
• Winn-Dixie
• Harveys
• Harris Teeter
• Giant Eagle
• Wegman's
• Lidl
• Sprouts Farmers Market
Furthermore, most of the supermarket chains and retail stores owned by the Kroger family of companies, including Baker’s, City Market, King Soopers, Kroger, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Pay-Less Super Markets, Pick’n Save, QFC, Ralphs, Ruler, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Foods Co, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Gerbes, Jay C Food Store, and Smith’s Food and Drug, will be open for shopping on Labor Day.