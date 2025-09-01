Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani hospitalised after horrific car crash

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has been hospitalised after a horrific car crash in New Hampshire.
According to Al Jazeera, US President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Giuliani sustained multiple injuries after a car accident on Saturday evening, August 31, near Manchester.
Giuliani’s spokesman, Michael Ragusa, in a post on X, confirmed the incident and revealed that the 81-year-old suffered a spinal fracture after his rental car “was struck from behind at high speed” on a highway.
He further added that the former Associate Attorney General of the United States was taken to the nearest trauma centre, where he was treated for his injuries, including “a fractured thoracic vertebra, multiple lacerations and contusions, as well as injuries to his left arm and lower leg.”
Prior to the incident, Giuliani, who earned the nickname "America's Mayor" for his leadership after the 9/11 attacks, was "flagged down by a woman who was the victim of a domestic violence incident," to which he "immediately rendered assistance and contacted 911," Ragusa wrote on social media.
However, the spokesperson who identified himself as the head of Giuliani’s security told the Associated Press that the car crash shortly after pulling onto highways was “entirely unrelated” to the domestic violence victims’ incident.
Ragusa also assured that Giuliani was “in great spirits” and will be discharged from hospital in a few days.