Melania, Ivanka Trump's nicknames for each other revealed

Ivanka Trump's and Melania Trump’s relationship has always been a hot topic.
The first lady and second wife of the US President Donald Trump has been a stepmother to Ivanka for more than 20 years now, but as per media reports, the two shared a contentious relationship.
When the 55-year-old married Trump two decades ago, Ivanka was 23, just 11 years younger than her.
Over the years the relationship between Ivanka and Melania became more tense, and the tension even escalated more after Trump transitioned from property tycoon and reality TV star to politician and then became President of the United States in 2016, The Mirror reported.
Ivanka and Melania's nicknames for each other
As per The List, Ivanka allegedly calls the first lady “The Portrait” behind her back due to her lack of interest in doing and saying something. The nickname was revealed in Pulitzer Prize-winner Mary Jordan's book about Melania, entitled The Art of Her Deal.
She was reportedly very happy to take on the duties of the first lady in the temporary absence of Melania.
Jordon in the book not only exposed Ivanka's nickname for Melina but also claimed that the first lady did not like it when the stepdaughter tried to take her place, and she referred to the 43-year-old as “The Princess.”