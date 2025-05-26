WhatsApp likely to introduce media download quality selection feature

WhatsApp is anticipated to improve user experience with a new feature, letting users manage media downloaded.
According to WABetaInfo, the new feature will allow users to manage the quality of media downloaded automatically.
To note, the feature is in the development stage, as it will enable users to select between standard and HD quality for images and videos.
Once it is launched, users will find the new option in the settings menu under “Storage and data,” where they can select their preferred auto-download quality.
Users will be able to select between “Standard quality” and “HD quality” for received images.
What to expect?
WhatsApp employs end-to-end encryption, which means that when users send media, the app generates two versions: one in HD and another in standard quality.
Depending on the recipient’s selected auto-download quality setting, the server will send the appropriate version for download.
This ensures that users receive media in the quality they prefer without compromising on security.
However, WhatsApp has yet to make any official announcement of this feature to be available to beta testers or the general public.
However, it is anticipated that the feature will also be introduced on WhatsApp for iOS, as the platform typically maintains feature parity across both Android and iOS versions.
To note, WhatsApp aims to innovate and improve its services, this new auto-download quality feature showcases a significant step towards enhancing user control over media consumption.