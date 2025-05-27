Sci-Tech

Spotify down: Thousands of users impacted globally

Spotify users are experiencing very strange issue which is impacting their experience

  • by Web Desk
  • |

Spotify, the world's leading music streaming app, is down for thousands of global users.

According to the outage tracking website, Downdetector, Spotify is facing server issues leaving thousands of users unable to access the platform on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, evening.

Multiple users complained on Downdetector about the disruption began to spike shortly after 5:45pm IST.

Spotify outage globally

More than 160 users in India flagged problems, while in the United States, complaints surged past 17,000.

Despite the growing number of user reports, Spotify has yet to make any official statement or provide a timeline for when the service will be fully restored.

As per the report, 94% of users are experiencing issues with the Spotify app, 5% are encountering problems on the website, and 1% of users are facing difficulties with the search function.

Frustrated users took to social media to express concerns and seek updates about the Spotify outage, with many highlighting repeated access problems over the past month.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), “The homepage is blank, it’s so ridiculous,” said one user, while other users said that the Spotify app isn’t working on their desktop computers.

Source: Downdetector
Source: Downdetector

When attempting to access Spotify, a few users received error messages or had playback fail.

WhatsApp likely to launch iPad app after years of rumours
WhatsApp likely to launch iPad app after years of rumours
WhatsApp for iPad will function more like smartphone versions, letting users use tablet as separate device
Sony likely to announce PS5 and PS5 Pro discounts: What’s inside
Sony likely to announce PS5 and PS5 Pro discounts: What’s inside
Sony will officially announce Days of Play promotion soon
Google Gemini new update offer users enhanced features
Google Gemini new update offer users enhanced features
Gemini's new feature will allow users to directly long-press, select specific portions of text and share it
Apple rumors: Are iPhones getting a redesigned look?
Apple rumors: Are iPhones getting a redesigned look?
Apple plans to launch iPhone without display notch, by equipping handset with under-display selfie camera
WhatsApp likely to introduce media download quality selection feature
WhatsApp likely to introduce media download quality selection feature
WhatsApp users will be able to select between 'Standard quality' and 'HD quality' for received images
Spotify new update to include an app with ‘Jam’ support
Spotify new update to include an app with ‘Jam’ support
With Spotify Jam on Android Auto, experience of listening to music will become exciting
Android 16-based HyperOS 3 likely to launch soon with Xiaomi 16
Android 16-based HyperOS 3 likely to launch soon with Xiaomi 16
HyperOS 3 is likely to equip enhanced capabilities, and more to provide better experience
Google Veo 3 now available in more countries: What’s inside
Google Veo 3 now available in more countries: What’s inside
This tier will get maximum rate limit for Veo 3 AI model and daily refreshes
How Google's AI tools redefine shopping and Content Creation?
How Google's AI tools redefine shopping and Content Creation?
Google's brand-new AI features are changing the game of online shopping and influencers world
Canva down worldwide: Users unable to access projects
Canva down worldwide: Users unable to access projects
Canva announces engineering team is actively working to resolve outage
Optus CEO makes surprising admission about AI use in telecoms
Optus CEO makes surprising admission about AI use in telecoms
AI to be used in helping customers and not replacing human work force says Optus new CEO
Elon Musk praises Google DeepMind's flagship Veo 3 AI video model
Elon Musk praises Google DeepMind's flagship Veo 3 AI video model
Veo 3 not only generates high-resolution, cinematic-quality visuals but it also integrates realistic audio