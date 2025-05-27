Spotify down: Thousands of users impacted globally

Spotify, the world's leading music streaming app, is down for thousands of global users.
According to the outage tracking website, Downdetector, Spotify is facing server issues leaving thousands of users unable to access the platform on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, evening.
Multiple users complained on Downdetector about the disruption began to spike shortly after 5:45pm IST.
Spotify outage globally
More than 160 users in India flagged problems, while in the United States, complaints surged past 17,000.
Despite the growing number of user reports, Spotify has yet to make any official statement or provide a timeline for when the service will be fully restored.
As per the report, 94% of users are experiencing issues with the Spotify app, 5% are encountering problems on the website, and 1% of users are facing difficulties with the search function.
Frustrated users took to social media to express concerns and seek updates about the Spotify outage, with many highlighting repeated access problems over the past month.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), “The homepage is blank, it’s so ridiculous,” said one user, while other users said that the Spotify app isn’t working on their desktop computers.
When attempting to access Spotify, a few users received error messages or had playback fail.