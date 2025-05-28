World

US freezes student visa processing, set to amplify social media monitoring

US is planning to put student visa appointments on hold in order to implement strict rules about who can enter the country

  • by Web Desk
  • |

Amid Harvard University and the US tension, the country has made shocking decision that would affect every foreign student looking to pursue American education.

On Tuesday, May 27, President Donald Trump' administration has ordered to stop scheduling appointments for student visas as it plans to expand social media reviewing of such applicants.

In a copy of memo sent to diplomatic posts, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the halt would last "until further guidance is issued."

The decision to screen potential students' social media came amid Trump's issues with some of the most high-end US institutes, which he claimed are too left-wing.

According to the memo, US embassies are instructed to remove any unfilled appointments from their calendars for student seeking visas, however those with scheduled appointments can go as planned.

Foreign students who want to study in the US are usually required to schedule interviews at an American embassy in their home country before approval.

Along with that, the Trump administration has halted millions of dollars in funding for universities and moved to depot students, many such actions have been blocked by the courts.

President Donald Trump and Harvard University

Harvard University has been at the centre of Trump's wrath since April, 2025.

Last week, the administration tried to revoke Harvard's ability to host international students, a decision which was blocked by a federal judge.

China chemical plant blast: Smoke, debris affect local residents
China chemical plant blast: Smoke, debris affect local residents
Deadly chemical plant explosion in China killed five people as six remain missing
Barron Trump's Harvard rejection rumours quashed by Melania Trump
Barron Trump's Harvard rejection rumours quashed by Melania Trump
President Donald Trump's youngest son is currently enrolled in Stern Business School at New York University
Neanderthal’s 43,000-year-old fingerprint discovered on painted stone
Neanderthal’s 43,000-year-old fingerprint discovered on painted stone
The fingerprint was found on a stone suggesting the red dot was made as a form of art
UK’s cheapest supermarket revealed amid soaring inflation
UK’s cheapest supermarket revealed amid soaring inflation
This month food prices are 2.8% higher than they were a year ago which is the biggest yearly increase recently
Liverpool parade crash: Man arrested after car hits crowd during celebration
Liverpool parade crash: Man arrested after car hits crowd during celebration
The police said 11 people are still in the hospital but are getting better and 65 people were injured altogether
Peru’s 'alien mummies' confirmed real by scientists with shocking evidence
Peru’s 'alien mummies' confirmed real by scientists with shocking evidence
Scientists have now shown what they claim is clear proof that these strange mummified bodies were once alive
Most burned out generation: Millennials leave behind Gen Z
Most burned out generation: Millennials leave behind Gen Z
Millennials surpass Gen X and Gen Z to become the most burned-out generation
Nepal ‘Everest Man’ Kami Rita makes history with 31st summit
Nepal ‘Everest Man’ Kami Rita makes history with 31st summit
Nepali sherpa breaks own record with most Mount Everest climbs
Charles Rangel: First black chair of House Ways and Means dies at 94
Charles Rangel: First black chair of House Ways and Means dies at 94
US congressman from New York was the last surviving member of Harlem's ‘Gang of Four’
Hong Kong unveils names of first locally born giant pandas
Hong Kong unveils names of first locally born giant pandas
Hong Kong's first-ever locally born pandas' names were announced at a grand ceremony
Liverpool title parade incident: Suspect arrested after car crashes into crowd
Liverpool title parade incident: Suspect arrested after car crashes into crowd
Car plows into Liverpool FC fans’ Premier League trophy parade, injuring dozens, including children
Jupiter’s hidden history secrets revealed in groundbreaking new study
Jupiter’s hidden history secrets revealed in groundbreaking new study
Jupiter was once so massive that it could have contained 2,000 Earths within it