US freezes student visa processing, set to amplify social media monitoring

Amid Harvard University and the US tension, the country has made shocking decision that would affect every foreign student looking to pursue American education.
On Tuesday, May 27, President Donald Trump' administration has ordered to stop scheduling appointments for student visas as it plans to expand social media reviewing of such applicants.
In a copy of memo sent to diplomatic posts, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the halt would last "until further guidance is issued."
The decision to screen potential students' social media came amid Trump's issues with some of the most high-end US institutes, which he claimed are too left-wing.
According to the memo, US embassies are instructed to remove any unfilled appointments from their calendars for student seeking visas, however those with scheduled appointments can go as planned.
Foreign students who want to study in the US are usually required to schedule interviews at an American embassy in their home country before approval.
Along with that, the Trump administration has halted millions of dollars in funding for universities and moved to depot students, many such actions have been blocked by the courts.
President Donald Trump and Harvard University
Harvard University has been at the centre of Trump's wrath since April, 2025.
Last week, the administration tried to revoke Harvard's ability to host international students, a decision which was blocked by a federal judge.