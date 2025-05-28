World

Joel Le Scouarnec: French paedophile surgeon sentenced to 20 years in jail

Former French surgeon sexually abused hundreds of patients mostly childre,n over 2 decades

  • by Web Desk
  • |

Joel Le Scouarnec, a paedophile surgeon, has been sentenced to 20 years in jail for assaulting hundreds of patients for around 25 years.

According to BBC, the former surgeon was jailed after he admitted to sexually abusing 299 patients, mostly children, between 1989 and 2014.

The 74-year-old, who admitted the charges in March, stood emotionless with a blank face in a black dress when Judge Aude Burési delivered the verdict of the maximum term in jail.

The judge said that the court has noted that the surgeon mainly targeted the patients who were sick, vulnerable and under anaesthesia or sedation.

Since Le Scouarnec has already served seven years, he must serve at least two-thirds of the sentence to become eligible for parole by 2030.

It is worth noting that the surgeon is already serving a 15-year prison sentence after being found guilty of raping and sexually abusing four children, including two of his nieces.

Furthermore, as per French law, sentences run concurrently, which means that Le Scouarnec would be required to serve only the additional years (five years) after completing the first sentence.

Calls to change the law

Amélie Lévêque, one of Le Scouarnec's victims, expressed, “To think one day he could walk down the street, see people – that upsets me. We (the victims) no longer have a normal life while they're giving him back that life, and that disgusts me."

Francesca Satta, a lawyer for some of the victims, argued that 20 years is very little for the number of victims in the trial and urged, “It is time for the law to change so we can have more appropriate sentences."

Solène Podevin Favre, president of an advocacy group for child victims of incest and other sexual crimes, also expressed shock at the verdict and disappointment at the fact that that post-sentence preventive detention was not imposed.

She said, “We might have expected to be less lenient... It’s the maximum sentence, certainly. But it’s the least we could have hoped for. Yet in six years, he could potentially be released. It’s staggering.”

The trial for the sexual abuse of 158 boys and 141 girls with an average age of 11 years old begins in February.

As per his lawyer, Maxime Tessier Le Scouarnec, who has been dubbed the most prolific paedophile in France, had no intention of appealing.

Elon Musk slams Trump ‘big, beautiful’ tax bill: ‘Disappointed’
Elon Musk slams Trump ‘big, beautiful’ tax bill: ‘Disappointed’
Musk ‘disappointed’ by Donald Trump’s tax bill, which ‘undermines’ DOGE cost-cutting efforts
Slovakia greenlights sale of protected brown bear meat
Slovakia greenlights sale of protected brown bear meat
Brown bears classified as a 'near threatened' species by the World Conservation Union
Japanese PM to use radioactive soil in flower beds to address public fears
Japanese PM to use radioactive soil in flower beds to address public fears
Soil from Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant to used in Japan PM's flower beds amid public fear
Trump wants Canada as US ‘51st State’ after King Charles’ historic speech
Trump wants Canada as US ‘51st State’ after King Charles’ historic speech
President Donald Trump has shared hefty cost Canada will have to pay if they do not become 51st state of the US
China chemical plant blast: Smoke, debris affect local residents
China chemical plant blast: Smoke, debris affect local residents
Deadly chemical plant explosion in China killed five people as six remain missing
Barron Trump's Harvard rejection rumours quashed by Melania Trump
Barron Trump's Harvard rejection rumours quashed by Melania Trump
President Donald Trump's youngest son is currently enrolled in Stern Business School at New York University
US freezes student visa processing, set to amplify social media monitoring
US freezes student visa processing, set to amplify social media monitoring
US is planning to put student visa appointments on hold in order to implement strict rules about who can enter the country
Neanderthal’s 43,000-year-old fingerprint discovered on painted stone
Neanderthal’s 43,000-year-old fingerprint discovered on painted stone
The fingerprint was found on a stone suggesting the red dot was made as a form of art
UK’s cheapest supermarket revealed amid soaring inflation
UK’s cheapest supermarket revealed amid soaring inflation
This month food prices are 2.8% higher than they were a year ago which is the biggest yearly increase recently
Liverpool parade crash: Man arrested after car hits crowd during celebration
Liverpool parade crash: Man arrested after car hits crowd during celebration
The police said 11 people are still in the hospital but are getting better and 65 people were injured altogether
Peru’s 'alien mummies' confirmed real by scientists with shocking evidence
Peru’s 'alien mummies' confirmed real by scientists with shocking evidence
Scientists have now shown what they claim is clear proof that these strange mummified bodies were once alive
Most burned out generation: Millennials leave behind Gen Z
Most burned out generation: Millennials leave behind Gen Z
Millennials surpass Gen X and Gen Z to become the most burned-out generation