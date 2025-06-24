Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding: All about the divisive Venice nuptial

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are planning grand wedding celebrations in Italy despite locals' backlash over overtourism.
Two years after the Amazon founder proposed to the Emmy-winning journalist with a 30-carat engagement ring, the highly anticipated ceremony is expected to be a sight to behold.
Despite the details of the event being under wraps, the Associated Press has reported that the multiple-day celebration will kick off from June 24.
Here's everything to know about Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding:
Wedding venue
Venice mayor Luigi Brugnaro confirmed that the extravagant ceremony will take place in the City of Canals.
Addressing the protests taking place around the city against the wedding, the mayor noted that only 200 guests will be invited and that the billionaire's nuptial will not disrupt the city.
A source also revealed that the couple are planning on using local vendors for 80% of the provisions for the wedding.
Rosa Salva, the city's oldest party maker, is creating goody bags for attendees.
Although the couple has not yet confirmed the exact venue, previous reports suggest that the wedding would be held on Bezos' $500 million yacht, Koru.
Planners for the big day
Jeff and Lauren have hired event planners Lanza & Baucina – who created the special moment for George Clooney and Amal Clooney in 2014 – for their upcoming nuptials.
The planners have also mirrored the mayor's stance that the wedding will not pose any problem for the city, despite ongoing protests against over-tourism.
Lauren Sánchez's wedding dress
Though Lauren has not revealed the details of the dress, it has been speculated that Anna Wintour is helping the bride-to-be pick the gown for her special day.
Guest list for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding
Given the couple's star-studded friends list, the guest list is expected to mirror the same level of glamour and prestige.
The wedding guest list would include Ivanka Trump with her husband, Jared Kushner, Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian and her fellow Blue Origin space crew members, including Gayle King and Katy Perry.
During the events, the couple will reportedly be lodging at the Aman, while they also have secured rooms for the guests in four other prominent hotels.
Notably, the guests have also been requested to not bring any gifts and instead make charities.