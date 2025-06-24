Bears feast on week's worth of honey after escaping UK enclosure

Mish and Lucy usually eat kilos of fruits, berries, vegetables, seeds, fish and meat every day

Bears feast on week's worth of honey after escaping UK enclosure

Two young bears at a wildlife park in the UK had the time of their lives as they ate a week's worth of honey after escaping from their enclosure.

On Monday afternoon, June 23, four-year-old siblings Mish and Lucy seized the opportunity and ran to freedom at the Wildwood Trust's site in Ottery St Mary in Devon.

The duo reportedly made their way to the food storage room during their hour-long quest.

Despite their brief escapade, Wildwood Devon confirmed that the bears posed no danger to the public.

A rep for Wildwood Trust revealed, "Two young bears escaped from their enclosure at Wildwood Devon this afternoon, heading straight for their food store."

They further noted that during their run, Lucy and Mish "enjoyed a selection of snacks – including a week's worth of honey – before being safely returned to their enclosure by the expert keeper team within the hour."

The bears were being monitored both on the ground and through CCTV until they calmly returned to their enclosure and fell asleep.

Furthermore, the police were also present at the scene, and an investigation is underway to find out how the bears broke out.

According to the park's website, Mish and Lucy were found abandoned by their mother in a snowdrift in the Albanian mountains.

Although the trust made several attempts to reintroduce the cubs into the wild, it eventually became clear that they could not survive on their own.

The siblings made the Devon site their forever home in 2021 after a fundraising campaign in 2020.

