A Brazilian tourist fell in the active volcano on the island of Lombok during a hike

Rescue efforts underway for Brazilian tourist on Indonesia's active volcano

Rescue teams in Indonesia are maximising their rescue efforts for Brazilian tourist who has disappeared after falling during a hike near the crater rim of Mount Rinjani.

The teams have revealed that bad weather is hindering the search efforts for Juliana Marins.

Marins was last seen early Saturday morning when she slipped from a cliff edge bordering the hiking trail.

Despite initial signs of life, including screams for help, rescue teams are having a hard time reaching her due to fog, bad weather, and unstable ground.

On Monday, rescuers once again spotted the 26-year-old, who appeared to have fallen further.

Her family has raised the issue on social media, sharing that Marins has not had any food, water or water clothing for over three days.

Brazil's foreign ministry confirmed it is cooperating with Indonesian authorities and has dispatched embassy staff to monitor the situation.

Head of the local rescue team Muhammad Hariyadi has shared that around 50 people have taken part in the search operation for the Brazilian native.

Forestry Minister Raja Juli Antoni, in a press conference, shared that the Mount Rinjani hiking trail would be closed to ease the evacuation effort and out of respect to Marins and her family.

As of Tuesday morning, June 24, rescuers were still struggling to get down the cliff due to heavy fog at the site.

Notably, rescuers could not confirm if Juliana Marins is still alive, as the drone footage showed that she was not moving.

