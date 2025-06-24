500 bird species to vanish from the skies within century`

Over 500 bird species are in danger of disappearance within the next century.
Birds such as the European turtle dove, the puffin and the great bustard will be among those to vanish from the skies if the threat continues.
Kerry Stewart, lead author of the research from the University of Readings, noted, "We face a bird extinction crisis unprecedented in modern times."
The latest study has unravelled triple the number of birds that went extinct in the previous 500 years.
Published in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution, the paper examined data from nearly 10,000 birds and used IUCN data to predict extinction risk.
It was revealed that habitat loss, driven by the expansion of agriculture, has emerged as the most significant cause of species extinction.
However, even if factors driving the extinction, including hunting, habitat loss and climate breakdown, stopped today, about 250 species could still die out, as they are already teetering on the brink of extinction.
Stewart further noted, "Many birds are already so threatened that reducing human impacts alone won’t save them. These species need special recovery programmes, like breeding projects and habitat restoration, to survive."
The researchers have also called for urgent "special recovery programmes" such as captive breeding and habitat restoration to rescue unique species.