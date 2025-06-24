500 bird species to vanish from the skies within century

Researchers have asked for urgent conservative efforts to tackle the threats to the ecosystems

  • by Web Desk
  • |
500 bird species to vanish from the skies within century`
500 bird species to vanish from the skies within century`

Over 500 bird species are in danger of disappearance within the next century.

Birds such as the European turtle dove, the puffin and the great bustard will be among those to vanish from the skies if the threat continues.

Kerry Stewart, lead author of the research from the University of Readings, noted, "We face a bird extinction crisis unprecedented in modern times."

The latest study has unravelled triple the number of birds that went extinct in the previous 500 years.

Published in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution, the paper examined data from nearly 10,000 birds and used IUCN data to predict extinction risk.

It was revealed that habitat loss, driven by the expansion of agriculture, has emerged as the most significant cause of species extinction.

However, even if factors driving the extinction, including hunting, habitat loss and climate breakdown, stopped today, about 250 species could still die out, as they are already teetering on the brink of extinction.

Stewart further noted, "Many birds are already so threatened that reducing human impacts alone won’t save them. These species need special recovery programmes, like breeding projects and habitat restoration, to survive."

The researchers have also called for urgent "special recovery programmes" such as captive breeding and habitat restoration to rescue unique species.

Read more : World
Rescue efforts underway for Brazilian tourist on Indonesia's active volcano
Rescue efforts underway for Brazilian tourist on Indonesia's active volcano
A Brazilian tourist fell in the active volcano on the island of Lombok during a hike
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding: All about the divisive Venice nuptial
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding: All about the divisive Venice nuptial
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's upcoming wedding ceremony has received serious backlash from Venice locals
California waterfall tragedy: 3 men die after jumping into water during hike
California waterfall tragedy: 3 men die after jumping into water during hike
3 hikers found dead after the adventure of jumping into California waterfall turns deadly
Florida man to be executed after three decades for raping and killing woman
Florida man to be executed after three decades for raping and killing woman
A Florida man sexually assaulted and murdered a woman outside a bar thirty years ago
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump's controversial deportation plan
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump's controversial deportation plan
Donald Trump's plan to deport migrants to third countries gets green light from the Supreme Court
Bears feast on week's worth of honey after escaping UK enclosure
Bears feast on week's worth of honey after escaping UK enclosure
Mish and Lucy usually eat kilos of fruits, berries, vegetables, seeds, fish and meat every day
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez’s Venice wedding faces last-minute changes after protests
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez’s Venice wedding faces last-minute changes after protests
The wedding celebrations will likley cost between $15million and $20 million
18th-century artwork damaged at Uffizi as tourist falls while taking selfie
18th-century artwork damaged at Uffizi as tourist falls while taking selfie
The person was trying to take meme-style photo in front of a portrait of 'Ferdinando de' Medici'
Killer whales spotted giving each other ‘kelp massages’ in rare drone footage: Watch
Killer whales spotted giving each other ‘kelp massages’ in rare drone footage: Watch
The orcas were seen choosing kelp, bitting off pieces and then placing the seaweed on another whale's back
US heatwave: New York, DC set to break decades-old temperature records
US heatwave: New York, DC set to break decades-old temperature records
A high-pressure system over the eastern US is pulling hot air up from the southern areas
British man detained after mock wedding to nine-year-old at Disneyland
British man detained after mock wedding to nine-year-old at Disneyland
Disneyland staff alerted the police after finding out the age of the supposed bride
1,000-year-old mummy uncovered in Peru during pipe installation
1,000-year-old mummy uncovered in Peru during pipe installation
Peruvian workers discover 1,000-year-old child's remains while installing pipes in Lima