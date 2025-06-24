Brazilian tourist found dead in Indonesia after volcano fall

Brazilian tourist Juliana Marins falls to death in Indonesia's active volcano

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Brazilian tourist Juliana Marins falls to death in Indonesias active volcano
Brazilian tourist Juliana Marins falls to death in Indonesia's active volcano

A Brazilian tourist who fell into an active volcano has been found dead after four days.

According to CBS News, Juliana Marins, who went missing after falling down a ravine at an Indonesian volcano at Mount Rinjani on Lombok Island, was found dead on Tuesday.

After a days-long search and rescue mission in the challenging conditions, the Brazilian government and Indonesia's rescue agency announced the death of a 26-year-old.

The Brazilian foreign ministry stated, “The Brazilian government informs, with deep sadness, of the death of the Brazilian tourist Juliana Marins, who had fallen from a cliff surrounding the trail near the crater of Mount Rinjani.”

“At the end of four days of work, hindered by adverse weather, terrain, and visibility conditions in the region, teams from the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency found the body of the Brazilian tourist,” it added.

Indonesian national search and rescue agency head Mohammad Syafii asserted that the rescuers found Marins unresponsive after spotting her unmoving body with a drone.

He told reporters, “One of the rescuers managed to reach the victim at a depth of 600 meters, upon checking, there were no signs of life. Three rescuers got closer to the victim and confirmed she has died."

The rescue workers will evacuate her body on Wednesday morning amid bad weather conditions.

Officials previously told media that Marins was at a depth of about 500 feet when she was first located but had slipped to more than 1,600 feet by Monday.

Read more : World
Jeff Bezos-Sanchez wedding venue change: Protesters mark 'enormous victory'
Jeff Bezos-Sanchez wedding venue change: Protesters mark 'enormous victory'
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding venue changed after widespread protests
Thailand bans tourists from visiting Cambodia amid ongoing border dispute
Thailand bans tourists from visiting Cambodia amid ongoing border dispute
Thailand's Bhumjaithai party plans no-confidence vote against PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra after call leak
500 bird species to vanish from the skies within century
500 bird species to vanish from the skies within century
Researchers have asked for urgent conservative efforts to tackle the threats to the ecosystems
Rescue efforts underway for Brazilian tourist on Indonesia's active volcano
Rescue efforts underway for Brazilian tourist on Indonesia's active volcano
A Brazilian tourist fell in the active volcano on the island of Lombok during a hike
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding: All about the divisive Venice nuptial
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding: All about the divisive Venice nuptial
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's upcoming wedding ceremony has received serious backlash from Venice locals
California waterfall tragedy: 3 men die after jumping into water during hike
California waterfall tragedy: 3 men die after jumping into water during hike
3 hikers found dead after the adventure of jumping into California waterfall turns deadly
Florida man to be executed after three decades for raping and killing woman
Florida man to be executed after three decades for raping and killing woman
A Florida man sexually assaulted and murdered a woman outside a bar thirty years ago
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump's controversial deportation plan
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump's controversial deportation plan
Donald Trump's plan to deport migrants to third countries gets green light from the Supreme Court
Bears feast on week's worth of honey after escaping UK enclosure
Bears feast on week's worth of honey after escaping UK enclosure
Mish and Lucy usually eat kilos of fruits, berries, vegetables, seeds, fish and meat every day
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez’s Venice wedding faces last-minute changes after protests
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez’s Venice wedding faces last-minute changes after protests
The wedding celebrations will likley cost between $15million and $20 million
18th-century artwork damaged at Uffizi as tourist falls while taking selfie
18th-century artwork damaged at Uffizi as tourist falls while taking selfie
The person was trying to take meme-style photo in front of a portrait of 'Ferdinando de' Medici'
Killer whales spotted giving each other ‘kelp massages’ in rare drone footage: Watch
Killer whales spotted giving each other ‘kelp massages’ in rare drone footage: Watch
The orcas were seen choosing kelp, bitting off pieces and then placing the seaweed on another whale's back