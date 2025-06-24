Brazilian tourist found dead in Indonesia after volcano fall

A Brazilian tourist who fell into an active volcano has been found dead after four days.
According to CBS News, Juliana Marins, who went missing after falling down a ravine at an Indonesian volcano at Mount Rinjani on Lombok Island, was found dead on Tuesday.
After a days-long search and rescue mission in the challenging conditions, the Brazilian government and Indonesia's rescue agency announced the death of a 26-year-old.
The Brazilian foreign ministry stated, “The Brazilian government informs, with deep sadness, of the death of the Brazilian tourist Juliana Marins, who had fallen from a cliff surrounding the trail near the crater of Mount Rinjani.”
“At the end of four days of work, hindered by adverse weather, terrain, and visibility conditions in the region, teams from the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency found the body of the Brazilian tourist,” it added.
Indonesian national search and rescue agency head Mohammad Syafii asserted that the rescuers found Marins unresponsive after spotting her unmoving body with a drone.
He told reporters, “One of the rescuers managed to reach the victim at a depth of 600 meters, upon checking, there were no signs of life. Three rescuers got closer to the victim and confirmed she has died."
The rescue workers will evacuate her body on Wednesday morning amid bad weather conditions.
Officials previously told media that Marins was at a depth of about 500 feet when she was first located but had slipped to more than 1,600 feet by Monday.