World

‘Disappointed’ Elon Musk parts ways with Trump administration

Elon Musk officially stepped down as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)

  • by Web Desk
  • |

Elon Musk has officially announced that he is leaving the Trump administration and stepping down as head of the Department of Government Efficiency.

According to BBC, the world’s richest man, who recently expressed his disappointment with US President Donald Trump-backed tax bill, helped the government by shrinking federal spending by cutting thousands of jobs.

Musk believes DOGE's mission will ‘strengthen’ in furture

Taking to his social media platform X, the tech giant wrote, “As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending.”

“The @DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government,” he added.

The White officials, while confirming Musk's departure, said that his “offboarding" would begin immediately.

The Tesla owner role was temporary, but it ended unexpectedly a day after he criticised the bill passed by the parliament, which included multi-trillion dollar tax breaks that "undermine the work" of Doge.

The SpaceX boss was designated as a "special government employee," which means that he was allowed to work a federal job for 130 days every year.

Reuters reported that the decision regarding Musk’s exit was made "at a senior staff level," and he did not have a formal talk or meeting with Trump before the social media announcement.

Notably, president Trump has not yet reacted to Musk announcement. 

