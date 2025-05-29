World

Brazilian nuns spark frenzy with beatboxing, dance on Catholic TV show

Two Brazilian nuns go viral after showing off amazing beatbox and dance session

  by Web Desk
Brazilian nuns have sparked a frenzy after they showed off their beatboxing and dance skills during a TV show.

According to CNN, Sisters Marizele Cassiano and Marisa de Paula, who are members of the “Copiosa Redenção” congregation, went viral after dropping a surprise beatbox and dance session during a Catholic television program.

During the show on Brazil's Pai Eterno TV channel, the nuns, while discussing a song about being called to the religious life, stood up and launched into a routine complete with singing, beatboxing and dance moves.

The presenter of the show, Deacon Giovani Bastos, also joined the nun and replicated their moves in a performance. The video quickly went viral on the internet and gained millions of views.

A user wrote, “I love seeing them showing off their amazing talents.”

“Fun is not a sin,” another added.

Sister Marizele told The Associated Press, “That moment was very spontaneous, because with Sister Marisa, if you start a beat, she will dance. And I’m used to singing and beatboxing, so for us it was very simple and spontaneous and, at the same time, very surprising to see that it went viral even outside Brazil.”


The Sisters are working to help young people to overcome drug addiction with their talent, as they believe that music is a powerful tool to help those in need.

Notably, Sister Marisa is not on social media, while Sister Marizele has surpassed 100,000 followers on Instagram after her beatboxing went viral.

