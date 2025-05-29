World

Haribo recalls sweets after family falls ill from suspected cannabis contamination

Haribo, a German confectionery company has quickly recalled some of its sweets from stores in the Netherlands as they were found to possibly contain cannabis.

A family, including both children and adults felt sick after eating a specific sweet called Happy Cola F!ZZ.

As per multiple reports, the family then reported the issue to the police.

Afterwards, the Dutch food safety authority (NVWA) tested the sweets and confirmed they had cannabis in them.

However, it is still a mystery how the drug got into the sweets.

Haribo had earlier warned that some of their sweets being sold might cause health problems and could cause symptoms like dizziness.

A spokesperson for the company said, "The incident is contained to the Netherlands, to a specific product and batch. HARIBO products in the UK are not affected.

It added, "The safety of our consumers is our highest priority and HARIBO takes this incident very seriously, which is why a recall has been issued in the Netherlands."

All other Haribo products declared safe:

It is pertinent to note that the recall is only for the Happy Cola F!ZZ sweets with the specific production code L341-4002307906 and according to the company, all other codes of this sweet and all other Haribo products are safe to eat.

As per the reports, people who bought the affected product are being asked not to take it back to the store but instead send it directly to Haribo and the company will refund their money.

