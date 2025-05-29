Largest museum of decorative arts to allow visitors to touch artworks

One of the largest museums in the world will soon allow visitors to not only see but also touch the historic and culturally significant art pieces.
The V&A Storehouse East, which is also pronounced as the largest museum of applied arts, decorative arts and design, from the last day of May will allow the public to have a closer look and touch of the art pieces.
According to CNN, the V&A Storehouse in London is a space that took over 10 years in the making and aims to provide users a traditional museum experience.
The senior curator Georgina Haseldine, while standing in front of the priceless objects, said, “This is real back-of-house museum work. This is real back-of-house museum work. We want visitors to learn what a collection is, how we store it… How colleagues work across the museum, from conservators to the technical service team.”
The museum has four mighty floors, three of which are accessible to the public, that has over 250,000 objects, ranging from Roman frescoes and an early 14th-century Simone Martini painting to modern fashion designs.
It also has couture from the likes of Schiaparelli, Comme des Garçons and Vivienne Westwood.
The open access will allow visitors to closely witness the art pieces and objects that are usually roped off and guarded.
The museum designed by American interdisciplinary design studio Diller Scofidio + Renfro has a 20-metre-high central hall and rows of metal shelves from all directions that are holding furniture, artworks, mannequins and more stretch outwards.