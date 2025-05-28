World

Tate brothers charged with rape, human trafficking in UK

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate face 21 charges including rape, bodily harm in the UK

  • by Web Desk
  • |

Prosecutors in the UK have confirmed for the first time they have authorised 21 charges against Andrew and Tristan Tate, including rape, actual bodily harm and human trafficking.

The Crown Prosecution Service said that it had authorised the charges against the brothers in 2024, before an extradition warrant was issued to bring them back from Romania.

The two British-Americans are under investigation in Romania, facing a number of charges, which they deny - and the CPS said "the domestic criminal matters in Romania must be settled first."

The CPS's charging decision came after it received a file of evidence from Bedfordshire Police about allegations made in the UK.

According to BBC, the CPS said Andrew Tate, a 38-year-old influencer and former kickboxer, faces 10 charges connected to three alleged victims, including rape, actual bodily harm, human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain.

Tristan Tate, 36, faces 11 charges connected to one alleged victim, including rape, actual bodily harm and human trafficking.

The pair were both born in the US but moved to Luton in the UK with their mother after their parents divorced.

In recent years, Andrew Tate has built an massive online presence, including more than 10 million followers on X, formerly Twitter, sharing his lifestyle of fast cars, private jets, and yachts.

