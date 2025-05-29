Malala Yousafzai features in British GQ's next issue as ‘Hero’

The youngest Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Malala Yousafzai, featured on the British GQ magazine cover as a “hero.”
Taking to Instagram, the premier magazine unveiled the next Heroes cover star, the second Pakistani to receive a Nobel Prize, Malala.
It wrote, “At 27, Malala Yousafzai is still treated like an idea. She remains the youngest ever Nobel Peace Prize laureate and an Oxford graduate and was, in her time, the most famous teenager in the world. She was the Pakistani girl who, with more conviction than most accrue in multiple lifetimes, demanded the right to go to school and was shot in the head for it.”
The bullet hit her eardrum and part of her skull and settled in her left shoulder, but the 15-year-old girl survived the attack to create history.
“What came next unfolded in the liminal space between history and mythmaking. Outrage, vigils, medals. Madonna. The UN. Ban Ki-moon. Beyoncé. Meetings with heads of state. Obama. Jolie. Awards, platforms, murals,” it added.
The film and television producer revealed the reason behind her achievements, saying that from a very young age she was given an impression that she could change the world.
“And like, it’s not just, you know, an encouraging message to a child: you’re literally given the titles, you’re literally given the awards. You’re literally called to meetings; you’re literally given that role,” she told the magazine.
The magazine wrote a long article about Malala, describing her as “the spark, the symbol, the pragmatist,” that will be featured in the upcoming issue.