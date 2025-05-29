North West England enters official drought as water supplies reach 'critical' levels

The Environment Agency has officially announced that North West England is now facing a drought.
This decision comes because the amount of water in local rivers and reservoirs has dropped to significantly low levels.
Between February and April, this area received the third least amount of rainfall ever recorded since 1871, as per Sky News.
At the end of April, the amount of water stored in reservoirs across England was 84% which is less than it was during the 2022 drought.
A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said in a statement, noting, "Across the North West we officially entered drought status on 21 May due to low water levels in reservoirs and rivers."
It added, "Despite the rain over the weekend levels remain low and we are encouraging people to be aware of the impacts of drought as we enter the summer period."
The spokesperson further assured that they will keep a close eye on the weather situation and take action by using their North West Drought Plan in the coming weeks if more rainy or bad weather happens.
The Environment Agency has warned of "medium" risk of drought in England this summer if there isn't sustained rainfall.
Sunniest UK spring breaks records:
As per the reports, the UK experienced its sunniest spring since 1910 with 630 hours of sun from March 1 to May 27, beating the previous records by four hours.