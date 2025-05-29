World

Annabelle doll: Uncovering haunting story behind horror icon

Annabelle doll’s disappearing viral report sparks fear, millions terrified

  • by Web Desk
  • |

A viral report regarding the disappearence of the horror icon, Annabelle doll sparked fear among people. 

According to Independent, the team behind the New England Society for Psychic Research have issued an update following reports of a missing haunted doll which sent social media users into a frenzy.

They are keen to point out that the public was never in any danger from the Anabelle doll, one of the most infamous 'haunted,' objects in pop culture.

Speaking to Newsweek the society's director Tony Spera and paranormal investigator Ryan Buellconfirmed the doll's location, shortly after Buell took to social media to quash speculation.

Story behind Annabelle doll

Anabelle is a Raggedy Ann doll made famous by Ed and Lorraine Warren, a husband-and-wife team of demonologists and paranormal investigators.

The Warrens have said the doll is a demonic entity, and it is kept in a glass house at the Warren Occult Museum in Connecticut. The museum has been closed to the public since 2018 due to zoning violations.

A version of the doll featured in the 2013 horror movie, The Conjuring, which led to three spinoff movies, Annabelle (2014), Annabelle: Creation (2017), Annabelle Comes Home (2019), further popularizing and cementing it in paranormal pop culture.

