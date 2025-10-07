Marineland threatens to euthanise 30 beluga whales amid financial crisis

A major marine park in Canada has reportedly asked the authorities for help amid growing financial concerns about its whales.
Marineland in Niagara Falls has reportedly cautioned that it may have to euthanise 30 whales unless it gets government help or permission to transfer them to China.
The park sent this warning in a letter to Canada’s fisheries minister, Joanne Thompson, after its request to export the beluga whales was rejected, as per Sky News.
The minister rejected the request to send the whales to another country because she believe it would go against fisheries law and could lead to the whales being used for shows or profit.
Marineland sent a letter on Friday saying it is running out of money and can no longer take proper care of its whales.
The park warned that it cannot afford to feed or look after them anymore and might have to make the painful choice to euthanise the whales.
Since 2019, one orca and 19 beluga whales have died at Marineland and the park now wants to send the remaining 30 belugas to Chimelong Ocean Kingdom in China.
Doug Ford, the premier of Ontario province, has said he is disappointed with the government's decision.
"We need a proper home for them, simple as that. We gotta save the whales," he added.
On the other hand, Marineland was listed for sale in 2023 and stopped allowing visitors last summer, but so far no one has bought the large property located near the Horseshoe Falls.