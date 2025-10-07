Home / World

Marineland threatens to euthanise 30 beluga whales amid financial crisis

Marineland was listed for sale in 2023 and stopped allowing visitors last summer

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Marineland threatens to euthanise 30 beluga whales amid financial crisis
Marineland threatens to euthanise 30 beluga whales amid financial crisis

A major marine park in Canada has reportedly asked the authorities for help amid growing financial concerns about its whales.

Marineland in Niagara Falls has reportedly cautioned that it may have to euthanise 30 whales unless it gets government help or permission to transfer them to China.

The park sent this warning in a letter to Canada’s fisheries minister, Joanne Thompson, after its request to export the beluga whales was rejected, as per Sky News.

The minister rejected the request to send the whales to another country because she believe it would go against fisheries law and could lead to the whales being used for shows or profit.

Marineland sent a letter on Friday saying it is running out of money and can no longer take proper care of its whales.

The park warned that it cannot afford to feed or look after them anymore and might have to make the painful choice to euthanise the whales.

Since 2019, one orca and 19 beluga whales have died at Marineland and the park now wants to send the remaining 30 belugas to Chimelong Ocean Kingdom in China.

Doug Ford, the premier of Ontario province, has said he is disappointed with the government's decision.

"We need a proper home for them, simple as that. We gotta save the whales," he added.

On the other hand, Marineland was listed for sale in 2023 and stopped allowing visitors last summer, but so far no one has bought the large property located near the Horseshoe Falls.

Nobel Prize in physics awarded for groundbreaking quantum technology discovery

Nobel Prize in physics awarded for groundbreaking quantum technology discovery
Quantum mechanics is the study of how extremely small particles, like electrons behave and move at the sub-atomic level

California highway helicopter crash critically injures three on board

California highway helicopter crash critically injures three on board
REACH Air Medical Services helicopter crashes in Sacramento after patient drop-off

Everest trekkers share ‘scary’ experience as evacuation mission nears end

Everest trekkers share ‘scary’ experience as evacuation mission nears end
Over 200 people stranded near eastern face of Mount Everest after fierce blizzard hits Himalayas

UK police launch largest-ever crackdown on phone theft, arrest 46 people

UK police launch largest-ever crackdown on phone theft, arrest 46 people
Met Police seize thousands of stolen mobile devices in UK's largest-ever phone theft crackdown

US government shutdown enters into second week as Senate rejects funding bill

US government shutdown enters into second week as Senate rejects funding bill
US Senate rejects spending bills for the fifth time, government shutdown continues

US Supreme Court rejects Ghislaine Maxwell appeal, will serve 20-year sentence

US Supreme Court rejects Ghislaine Maxwell appeal, will serve 20-year sentence
Jeffrey Epstein's accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, appeal was dismissed by the court in the sex trafficking case

Bari Weiss appointed CBS editor-in-chief as Paramount acquires Free Press

Bari Weiss appointed CBS editor-in-chief as Paramount acquires Free Press
The Free Press was founded in 2021 and is known for criticising both the left the and right

Top countries with the highest number of educated individuals

Top countries with the highest number of educated individuals
European nations dominate the rankings of the world's most educated countries

Nobel Prize 2025 first award announced: Full schedule, prize money revealed

Nobel Prize 2025 first award announced: Full schedule, prize money revealed
The first Nobel Prizes were awarded in 1901, following Alfred Nobel's will in 1895

Mount Everest rescue mission intensifies as hundreds of hikers remain trapped amid snowstorm

Mount Everest rescue mission intensifies as hundreds of hikers remain trapped amid snowstorm
An intense snowstorm has trapped hundreds of hikers on the slopes of Mount Everest slopes

France suffers chaotic economic setback minutes after PM Lecornu resigns

France suffers chaotic economic setback minutes after PM Lecornu resigns
French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu shocks with unexpected resignation hours after appointing his new cabinet

France’s PM Sébastien Lecornu resigns intensifying political deadlock

France’s PM Sébastien Lecornu resigns intensifying political deadlock
French President Emmanuel Macron has accepted PM Sébastien Lecornu resignation