Nobel Prize in physics awarded for groundbreaking quantum technology discovery

Scientist from the UK, France and the US have won the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics for their ground breaking experiments that have helped develop advanced quantum technologies.
John Clarke from the University of California at Berkeley, Michel Devoret from Yale University and John Martinis from the University of California have jointly received the Nobel Prize worth 11 million Swedish kronor (approximately £871,400).
The award was announced by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm.
"There is no advanced technology used today that does not rely on quantum mechanics, including mobile phones, cameras... and fibre optic cables," said the Nobel committee as per BBC.
The Nobel committee honoured three scientists for their groundbreaking experiments in the 1980s involving electrical circuits.
According to the committee, their work led to the discovery of "macroscopic quantum mechanical tunnelling and energy quantisation in an electric circuit."
Meanwhile, Professor Lesley Cohen, Associate Provost in the Department of Physics at Imperial College London said, "Their work has laid the foundations for superconducting Qubits - one of the main hardware technologies for quantum technologies."
Quantum mechanics is the study of how extremely small particles, like electrons behave and move at the sub-atomic level.