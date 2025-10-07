California highway helicopter crash critically injures three on board

A medical helicopter crash on a California highway has left three crew members critically injured.
According to Independent, three people, including a woman, sustained serious injuries after a helicopter providing air medical services crashed on a highway in Sacramento on Monday evening, October 6.
As per the Sacramento Fire Department, the REACH Air Medical Services helicopter was on its way back after dropping off a patient at a hospital when it crashed after 7 pm on the eastbound lanes of Highway 50 near Howe Avenue.
SFD spokesperson Captain Justin Sylvia said that the three injured crew members, including a pilot, nurse and paramedic, were transported to the hospitals for treatment after the “in-air emergency” that resulted in the crash.
The helicopter crashed in the middle of the busy highway, but luckily no vehicle was affected by it.
Sylvia explained, “People reported that they basically saw the helicopter kind of going down quickly. So all the traffic slowed down.”
Moreover, the operator stated, “We are in the process of determining the details of this situation, as well as the condition of the REACH crew involved, who were all taken to area hospitals. We will continue to provide information as it becomes available.”
A spokesperson for the Valley Division of the California Highway Patrol, Mike Carrillo, said that they are investigating the cause of the crash.