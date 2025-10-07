Iris Stalzer, German mayor-elect critically injured in brutal stabbing

Iris Stalzer, the newly elected mayor in western Germany was critically injured after being stabbed multiple times on Tuesday, October 7.
As per multiple outlets, Stalzer was found around midday in Herdecke, Germany, with life-threatening injuries and was urgently flown to a hospital for treatment.
She managed to drag herself back into her house after the attack and reports say she had stab wounds to her neck and stomach.
Chancellor Friedrich Merz said his government had received news of the “heinous crime.”
“We fear for the life of the mayor-elect, Iris Stalzer, and hope for her full recovery. My thoughts are with her family and loved ones,” Merz said on X.
Prosecutors and police are investigating all possible causes of the attack and have not ruled out possibility that someone from Stalzer's close family might have been involved.
As per the reports, investigators said Stalzer's son told the police that multiple men had attacked his mother.
However, the official police and prosecution statement did not confirm or comment on these reports.
Stalzer, from the center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) won the mayoral election in Herdecke on September 28 and is scheduled to officially take office in November.