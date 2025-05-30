World’s richest tennis player who surpasses combined wealth of Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic

In the competitive world of professional tennis, Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic are well-known players who have not only gained fame but have also accomplished a lot and become very successful in their tennis careers.
Williams and Djokovic have achieved a lot in their tennis careers by winning many tournaments and getting big brand deals, making them some of the richest tennis players in the world.
But there is one tennis star who has not only surpassed them both but is also richer than their combined net worth.
What is Serena Williams' and Novak Djokovic's net worth?
Williams, an American tennis legend, who is considered the greatest female tennis player of all time has a fortune of around $300 million.
Meanwhile, Djokovic, who has stayed at the world number one position in tennis longer than any other player (for 428 weeks) has an estimated net worth of $240 million.
Who is the richest tennis player in the world?
The richest tennis player is actually a former player who became successful businessman.
Ion Țiriac is a former Romanian professional tennis player who is now a successful businessman.
Before starting his tennis career, he played ice hockey and even represented Romania in the 1964 Winter Olympics.
During his tennis career, Țiriac has won 34 singles titles and 22 double titles, including the 1970 French Open men's doubles.
He also played for Romania national tennis team in the Davis Cup for 15 years.
After retiring from sports in the 1970s, Țiriac became a successful businessman. In 1990, he started Romania's first private bank called Ion Țiriac Bank.
Over time, his business grew to areas like car dealerships, real estate, financial services and air transport.
He also created Țiriac Holdings, a group of more than 40 private companies.
Afterwards, in 2007, Țiriac became the first Romanian to be listed on Forbes' Billionaire List and as of 2025, Forbes estimates his net worth to be $2 billion.