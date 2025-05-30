Sports

World’s richest tennis player who surpasses combined wealth of Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic

Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic have achieved a lot of success in their tennis careers

World’s richest tennis player who surpasses combined wealth of Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic
World’s richest tennis player who surpasses combined wealth of Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic

In the competitive world of professional tennis, Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic are well-known players who have not only gained fame but have also accomplished a lot and become very successful in their tennis careers.

Williams and Djokovic have achieved a lot in their tennis careers by winning many tournaments and getting big brand deals, making them some of the richest tennis players in the world.

But there is one tennis star who has not only surpassed them both but is also richer than their combined net worth.

What is Serena Williams' and Novak Djokovic's net worth?

Williams, an American tennis legend, who is considered the greatest female tennis player of all time has a fortune of around $300 million.

Meanwhile, Djokovic, who has stayed at the world number one position in tennis longer than any other player (for 428 weeks) has an estimated net worth of $240 million.

Who is the richest tennis player in the world?

The richest tennis player is actually a former player who became successful businessman.

Ion Țiriac is a former Romanian professional tennis player who is now a successful businessman.

World’s richest tennis player who surpasses combined wealth of Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic

Before starting his tennis career, he played ice hockey and even represented Romania in the 1964 Winter Olympics.

During his tennis career, Țiriac has won 34 singles titles and 22 double titles, including the 1970 French Open men's doubles.

He also played for Romania national tennis team in the Davis Cup for 15 years.

After retiring from sports in the 1970s, Țiriac became a successful businessman. In 1990, he started Romania's first private bank called Ion Țiriac Bank.

Over time, his business grew to areas like car dealerships, real estate, financial services and air transport.

He also created Țiriac Holdings, a group of more than 40 private companies.

Afterwards, in 2007, Țiriac became the first Romanian to be listed on Forbes' Billionaire List and as of 2025, Forbes estimates his net worth to be $2 billion.

French Open 2025: Alex de Minaur suffer shocking five-set loss to Bublik
French Open 2025: Alex de Minaur suffer shocking five-set loss to Bublik
De Minaur exits follows the early defeats of Jakub Mensik, Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas
Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 latest update brings armour advancement
Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 latest update brings armour advancement
New mode will be changed with Battle Royale Casual Solos, which features mix of both real-life players, bots
Nintendo Switch app adds highly demanded feature: What’s inside
Nintendo Switch app adds highly demanded feature: What’s inside
New hybrid console will offer some big advancements over Switch 1, with Nintendo Switch 2 boasting 4K support
GTA 6 update: Release window, trailer breakdown, price and more
GTA 6 update: Release window, trailer breakdown, price and more
GTA 6 will be available on platforms, including PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S
McLaren recognises Ferrari as tough competition ahead of Spanish GP
McLaren recognises Ferrari as tough competition ahead of Spanish GP
McLaren Team Principal Andrea Stella believes Ferrari will be ‘fast’ in Barcelona
LeBron James, Stephen Curry era ended? Paul Pierce drops brutal truth
LeBron James, Stephen Curry era ended? Paul Pierce drops brutal truth
James’ Los Angeles Lakers eliminated in the First Round of the 2025 NBA playoffs
Chelsea roar back to win historic UEFA Conference League title
Chelsea roar back to win historic UEFA Conference League title
Chelsea beats Real Betis in the UEFA Conference League to complete the European trophies tally
Cristiano Ronaldo in Club World Cup? 5 possible teams for CR7
Cristiano Ronaldo in Club World Cup? 5 possible teams for CR7
Ronaldo hints at leaving Saudi club Al Nassr with a cryptic 'chapter is over' post
Alcaraz joins Nadal, Borg in elite clay club with new French Open win
Alcaraz joins Nadal, Borg in elite clay club with new French Open win
Carlos Alcaraz wins 20th French Open match with second-round victory over Marozsan
Chicago Sky breaks silence on WNBA verdict on ‘hateful fan comments’ for Reese
Chicago Sky breaks silence on WNBA verdict on ‘hateful fan comments’ for Reese
WNBA probe finds no evidence of racist fan comments towards Angel Reese after Caitlin Clark incident
Genshin Impact leak sparks concern in Skirk fans
Genshin Impact leak sparks concern in Skirk fans
Skirk uses different stacking system that requires players to acquire Serpent's Subtlety points
PlayStation Plus monthly games, bonus, and classics catalogues announced
PlayStation Plus monthly games, bonus, and classics catalogues announced
Sony confirmed discounts across board during its Days of Play promo event