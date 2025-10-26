JD Vance’s wife Usha’s unexpected role in Trump administration revealed

Yale-educated Second Lady Usha Vance reportedly played a key role during major diplomatic moment in the the Trump-Vance administration.
A new book named Retribution: Donald Trump and the Campaign That Changed America by ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl offers fresh insights into the early months of the administration.
The book says Usha, wife of Vice President JD Vance was asked for advice regarding major mineral trade agreement with Ukraine in February, as per MailUK.
Usha built an impressive legal career and went on to work as a lawyer in private firms and also served as a clerk for judges in both the US Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court.
During talks about this deal between Vance and President Donald Trump some people questioned whether the agreement had been properly reviewed by legal experts.
According to Politico's review of Jonathan's book Vance said, "I can have Usha take a look at it."
Karl adds of the minerals deal scene, "And with that, the vice president asked the Second Lady of the United States—who, like Steve Bannon, had no role whatsoever on the National Security Council—to come over to the West Wing and review a bilateral agreement that was supposed to be signed the next day."
The planned minerals deal with Ukraine, however was never completed as a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vance at the White House ended in argument.