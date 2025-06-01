Here's why your body needs ginger: Key health benefits 

Ginger is packed with a variety of health benefits due to anti-inflammatory, anti-nausea, and other properties.
It may help in digestion, minimise nausea, manage arthritis, reduce menstrual pain, and more. Gingerol is said to be the best bioactive compound in ginger and consists of a variety of potential medicinal properties.
Health benefits of ginger
Ginger has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, according to research.
It assists in minimising oxidative stress, resulting from having too many free radicals in the body.
Asssit in weight loss
Several studies suggested that ginger plays a vital role in weight loss in humans and animals.
Another research suggested that ginger supplementation significantly minimised body weight, the hip ratio in individuals overweight or obese.
Ginger’s ability for weight loss may be due to specific mechanisms, including its potential to minimise inflammation.
Treat osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis (OA) involves degeneration of the joints, leading to symptoms such as joint pain and stiffness.
Ginger may help reduce pain. However, it requires more research.
Alleviate menstrual pain
If you frequently suffer from dysmenorrhea, also called menstrual pain, then it’s essential to consume ginger, as it helps in relieving the pain.
Several studies revealed that ginger is as effective as mefenamic acid and ibuprofen to relieve menstrual pain.
However, researchers stressed the need for further studies regarding it.
Reduce cholesterol levels
The research discovered that ginger intake significantly minimised triglycerides and low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol or bad cholesterol while raising high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol.