Elon Musk aims to ‘live and die’ on Mars as SpaceX targets uncrewed mission

  • By Bushra Saleem
Elon Musk has made it clear his goal is to have humans living on Mars... and now he's confirmed he would even die on the big red planet.

According to Radar Online, late on Tuesday night, Musk was up and alert on his social media platform X when he decided to respond to a tweet referencing a Theodore Roosevelt quote.

The X user posted part of the quote, which read, "Any man who says he is an American, but something else also, isn't an American at all. We have room for but one flag, the American flag... We have room for but one language here, and that is the English language... and we have room for but one sole loyalty, and that is a loyalty to the American people."

Musk was quick to respond, and wrote, "I hold one passport now & forever: America. I will live & die here. Or Mars (part of America)."

Fans of the Tesla boss reacted in the comments section, as one person said, "If Mars is to be self-sustaining, at some point it must be independent from the US?"

