Small aircraft crashes into house in western Germany, two dead  

Two people tragically lost their lives when a small aircraft crashed into the terrace of a house in western Germany.
A plane was about to land when it crashed around midday in a town named Korschenbroich.
This town is located near the city of Monchengladbach and is also close to the Dutch border.
Out of the two people who died, one of them was the pilot of the plane, who was a 71-year-old woman as reported by the German news agency DPA.
However, authorities are still trying to confirm who the second person was, as it’s unclear whether the second person were also on the plane or on the ground when the crash happened.
Flight interrupted by technical glitch:
The pilot started her flight on Saturday morning from Alkersleben, near Erfurt in eastern Germany.
She intended to land at the airport in Monchengladbach which is less than 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) from where the crash happened.
However, she reported experiencing technical problems during the flight.
The crash left the property badly destroyed with both fire and structural damage.
Out of the three people living in the house, two were not present during the crash and later confirmed the police that they were safe.
Authorities are investigating the plane crash but have not yet determined what caused it.