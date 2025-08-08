Canyon Fire forces thousands to flee north of Los Angeles amid explosive spread

Canyon Fire, a fast-moving wildfire, erupted in the mountains north of Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate.
According to Ventura County emergency response, the fire ignited around 1:30 p.m. near Lake Piru in Ventura County and it grew to over 1,500 acres within five hours.
The fire remained uncontrolled even till late afternoon as it continued to spread toward Los Angeles County.
In six hours, Canyon Fire burned around 15 square miles and put 50,000 people under evacuation orders or warnings.
Andrew Dowd for the Ventura County Fire Department shared that around 4,200 residents and 1,400 structures are under an evacuation order in L.A. County while another 12,500 residents are under an evacuation warning.
He further shared that almost 250 firefighters were in the action, coordinating with helicopters and other air support.
Meanwhile, L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who represents the district, also released an urgent statement.
“Extreme heat and low humidity in our north county have created dangerous conditions where flames can spread with alarming speed. If first responders tell you to leave, go—without hesitation,” she said.
This new fire is the massive wildfire in Central California which became the state’s largest blaze of the year.
Wildfire risk is expected to remain high through the weekend across much of inland California as an intensifying heat wave grips the region.