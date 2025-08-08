Home / World

Canyon Fire forces thousands to flee north of Los Angeles amid explosive spread

The Canyon Fire has spread to 4,800 acres, prompting evacuation orders for thousands of residents north of L.A.

Canyon Fire forces thousands to flee north of Los Angeles amid explosive spread
Canyon Fire forces thousands to flee north of Los Angeles amid explosive spread

Canyon Fire, a fast-moving wildfire, erupted in the mountains north of Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate.

According to Ventura County emergency response, the fire ignited around 1:30 p.m. near Lake Piru in Ventura County and it grew to over 1,500 acres within five hours.

The fire remained uncontrolled even till late afternoon as it continued to spread toward Los Angeles County.

In six hours, Canyon Fire burned around 15 square miles and put 50,000 people under evacuation orders or warnings.

Andrew Dowd for the Ventura County Fire Department shared that around 4,200 residents and 1,400 structures are under an evacuation order in L.A. County while another 12,500 residents are under an evacuation warning.

He further shared that almost 250 firefighters were in the action, coordinating with helicopters and other air support.

Meanwhile, L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who represents the district, also released an urgent statement.

“Extreme heat and low humidity in our north county have created dangerous conditions where flames can spread with alarming speed. If first responders tell you to leave, go—without hesitation,” she said.

This new fire is the massive wildfire in Central California which became the state’s largest blaze of the year.

Wildfire risk is expected to remain high through the weekend across much of inland California as an intensifying heat wave grips the region. 

You Might Like:

Pompeii survivors returned to live in ruins, new evidence shows

Pompeii survivors returned to live in ruins, new evidence shows
Pompeii is a famous tourists site that give valuable insights into how people lived during the Roman era

Japan sees record population decline as births hit historic low

Japan sees record population decline as births hit historic low
For the 16th year in a row, the country's population has continued to decrease

US census faces major change as Trump calls to exclude illegal immigrants

US census faces major change as Trump calls to exclude illegal immigrants
The census has always included everyone living in the country, no mater what their immigration status is

Intel CEO faces resignation calls from Trump amid China controversy

Intel CEO faces resignation calls from Trump amid China controversy
Tan was appointed as the new CEO of Intel, a major chip-making company, in March, this year

Kathleen Folbigg gets ‘unjust, unfair’ payout for wrongful conviction

Kathleen Folbigg gets ‘unjust, unfair’ payout for wrongful conviction
Wrongfully jailed for 20 years, Kathleen Folbigg’s $2.2 million payout sparks lawyer's outrage

Blue whales going silent off California, sparking concern among scientists

Blue whales going silent off California, sparking concern among scientists
Largest animals in the world, blue whales, reduce singing by 40% over past six years

Myanmar junta-backed acting President Myint Swe dies after long illness

Myanmar junta-backed acting President Myint Swe dies after long illness
Myint Swe passes away at a military hospital in Naypyitaw at the age of 74

World’s largest suspension bridge construction to begin in Italy

World’s largest suspension bridge construction to begin in Italy
Italy gives green light to the world's longest suspension bridge connecting mainland to Sicily