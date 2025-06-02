5 richest Formula 1 drivers in 2025: Here's salaries, net worth and earnings breakdown 

Formula 1 is considered one of the most luxurious and high-profile sports in the world.
In 2025, F1 drivers are earning large amounts of money, not just from their salaries paid by racing teams but also from brand deals and their own business project.
Top 5 richest Formula 1 driver:
Lewis Hamilton:
Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton is the richest formula 1 driver in the world.
He has won seven World Drivers' Championship titles and also holds records for the most race wins (105), pole positions (104), and podium finishes (202), among other achievements.
Besides his salary, he earn millions through brand endorsement and business investments, including a vegan fast-food chain and a share in the NFL team Denver Broncos.
What is the net worth of Lewis Hamilton?
As of 2025, his net worth is estimated to be around $ 300 Million.
What is the annual salary of Lewis Hamilton?
$60 million per year.
Fernando Alonso:
Aston Martin's driver Fernando Alonso ranks second on the list of richest F1 drivers.
Alonso has won two Formula One World Drivers' Championship titles with Renault and has won 32 Grands Prix races over 22 season.
He has made lot of money from his long racing career, brand endorsements and business projects.
What is the net worth of Fernando Alonso?
As of 2025, Alonso is believed to have a net worth of about $260 Million.
What is the annual salary of Fernando Alonso?
$20 million per year.
Max Verstappen:
Max Verstappen, son of Jos Verstappen, a former Dutch F1 driver and Sophie Kumpen, a former Belgian kart racer is the third world's richest F1 driver.
Red Bull Racing's driver has won four consecutive World Championships ad has 65 race wins over 11 seasons.
Verstappen is currently the highest-paid F1 driver and beside his salary, he earns money from sponsorship deals.
What is the net worth of Max Verstappen?
As of 2025, his net worth is estimated to be around $ 217 Million.
What is the annual salary of Max Verstappen?
$65 million per year.
Charles Leclerc:
Charles Leclerc who races for Ferrari holds the fourth position on the list.
He finished second in the Formula One World Drivers' Championship in 2022 and over eight seasons, he has won eight Grand Prix races.
Leclerc earns a lot not only from his salary but also from performance bonuses and sponsorship deals with luxury brands like Richard Mille watches.
What is the net worth of Charles Leclerc?
As of 2025, Leclerc is believed to have a net worth of about $ 125 Million.
What is the annual salary of Charles Leclerc?
$34 million per year.
Lando Norris:
British rising star, Lando Norris races for McLaren and in the previous year, he finished as the runner-up in the Formula One World Drivers' Championship.
Across seven seasons, he has won six Grand Prix races.
The player secured several endorsement deals with brand like Hilton Hotels and Resorts and Quadrants.
What is the net worth of Lando Norris?
As of 2025, Norris' net worth is estimated to be around $37 Million.
What is the annual salary of Lando Norris?
$20 million per year.