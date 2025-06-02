Sports

5 richest Formula 1 drivers in 2025: Here's salaries, net worth and earnings breakdown

F1 drivers are earning large amounts of money, not just from their salaries but also from brand deals and other sources

5 richest Formula 1 drivers in 2025: Heres salaries, net worth and earnings breakdown
5 richest Formula 1 drivers in 2025: Here's salaries, net worth and earnings breakdown 

Formula 1 is considered one of the most luxurious and high-profile sports in the world.

In 2025, F1 drivers are earning large amounts of money, not just from their salaries paid by racing teams but also from brand deals and their own business project.

Top 5 richest Formula 1 driver:

Lewis Hamilton:

5 richest Formula 1 drivers in 2025: Heres salaries, net worth and earnings breakdown

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton is the richest formula 1 driver in the world.

He has won seven World Drivers' Championship titles and also holds records for the most race wins (105), pole positions (104), and podium finishes (202), among other achievements.

Besides his salary, he earn millions through brand endorsement and business investments, including a vegan fast-food chain and a share in the NFL team Denver Broncos.

What is the net worth of Lewis Hamilton?

As of 2025, his net worth is estimated to be around $ 300 Million.

What is the annual salary of Lewis Hamilton?

$60 million per year.

Fernando Alonso:

5 richest Formula 1 drivers in 2025: Heres salaries, net worth and earnings breakdown

Aston Martin's driver Fernando Alonso ranks second on the list of richest F1 drivers.

Alonso has won two Formula One World Drivers' Championship titles with Renault and has won 32 Grands Prix races over 22 season.

He has made lot of money from his long racing career, brand endorsements and business projects.

What is the net worth of Fernando Alonso?

As of 2025, Alonso is believed to have a net worth of about $260 Million.

What is the annual salary of Fernando Alonso?

$20 million per year.

Max Verstappen:

5 richest Formula 1 drivers in 2025: Heres salaries, net worth and earnings breakdown

Max Verstappen, son of Jos Verstappen, a former Dutch F1 driver and Sophie Kumpen, a former Belgian kart racer is the third world's richest F1 driver.

Red Bull Racing's driver has won four consecutive World Championships ad has 65 race wins over 11 seasons.

Verstappen is currently the highest-paid F1 driver and beside his salary, he earns money from sponsorship deals.

What is the net worth of Max Verstappen?

As of 2025, his net worth is estimated to be around $ 217 Million.

What is the annual salary of Max Verstappen?

$65 million per year.

Charles Leclerc:

5 richest Formula 1 drivers in 2025: Heres salaries, net worth and earnings breakdown

Charles Leclerc who races for Ferrari holds the fourth position on the list.

He finished second in the Formula One World Drivers' Championship in 2022 and over eight seasons, he has won eight Grand Prix races.

Leclerc earns a lot not only from his salary but also from performance bonuses and sponsorship deals with luxury brands like Richard Mille watches.

What is the net worth of Charles Leclerc?

As of 2025, Leclerc is believed to have a net worth of about $ 125 Million.

What is the annual salary of Charles Leclerc?

$34 million per year.

Lando Norris:

5 richest Formula 1 drivers in 2025: Heres salaries, net worth and earnings breakdown

British rising star, Lando Norris races for McLaren and in the previous year, he finished as the runner-up in the Formula One World Drivers' Championship.

Across seven seasons, he has won six Grand Prix races.

The player secured several endorsement deals with brand like Hilton Hotels and Resorts and Quadrants.

What is the net worth of Lando Norris?

As of 2025, Norris' net worth is estimated to be around $37 Million.

What is the annual salary of Lando Norris?

$20 million per year.

Iga Swiatek overcomes odds to reach sixth straight French Open quarter-final
Iga Swiatek overcomes odds to reach sixth straight French Open quarter-final
Iga Swiatek defeated 12th seed Elena Rybakina in a close three-set match
French Open 2025: Svitolina advances to quarter-finals with victory over Jasmine Paolini
French Open 2025: Svitolina advances to quarter-finals with victory over Jasmine Paolini
Elina Svitolina defeated last year's finalist Jasmine Paolini with scores of 4-6, 7-6 (8-6) and 6-1
Beckham slams Man United players for ‘not acting in the right manner’
Beckham slams Man United players for ‘not acting in the right manner’
David Beckham sends strong message to the Manchester United player for failing to uphold club's badge
Lionel Messi celebrates Inter Miami ‘another victory at home’
Lionel Messi celebrates Inter Miami ‘another victory at home’
Lionel Messi shines with two goals, two assists as Inter Miami crush Columbus
PUBG Mobile teams up with Attack on Titan for new crossover event
PUBG Mobile teams up with Attack on Titan for new crossover event
With PUBG Mobile’s latest update, players can immerse themselves in Attack on Titan universe
Ronaldo to MLS? Herculez Gomez drops bombshell about potential deal
Ronaldo to MLS? Herculez Gomez drops bombshell about potential deal
Herculez Gomez reveals surprising details about Cristiano Ronaldo’s potential MLS deal
Fortnite announces highly anticipated event for players: What's inside
Fortnite announces highly anticipated event for players: What's inside
Epic Games is lining up enticing array of free rewards for attendees who partake in 'Galactic Battle'
Djokovic, Sinner continue winning streaks to reach French Open last 16
Djokovic, Sinner continue winning streaks to reach French Open last 16
Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic show strength in Paris to qualify for the French Open fourth round
World’s richest female athlete surpasses Simone Biles, Iga Swiatek with massive earnings
World’s richest female athlete surpasses Simone Biles, Iga Swiatek with massive earnings
Simone Biles and Iga Swiatek achieved great success in their careers by winning many tournaments and getting big brand deals
Angel Reese overlooked by LeBron James’ friend as Cardoso takes spotlight
Angel Reese overlooked by LeBron James’ friend as Cardoso takes spotlight
Cardoso played a key role in helping the Chicago Sky achieve their first victory of the season
Patrick Mahomes surprises everyone with Olympics snub
Patrick Mahomes surprises everyone with Olympics snub
Patrick Mahomes is widely considered one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time
Cameron Brink sets hearts on fire with stunning bathroom selfie
Cameron Brink sets hearts on fire with stunning bathroom selfie
WNBA star player Cameron Brink is known for bringing style on and off the basketball court