Cristiano Ronaldo meets Portugal U16 girls' team in heartwarming moment

The Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo is nearing the end of his international football career

  By Fatima Nadeem
Cristiano Ronaldo meets Portugal U16 girls' team in heartwarming moment: Watch

Portugal's U16s girls' football team shared a special moment with Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates during a training session.

The Portugal U16 girls’ team had a special oppurtunity to watch the senior men’s national team train during the international camp.

This experience became truly memorable and special for young rising stars when football sensation like Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Vitinha came over to meet them.


The young players were left amazed and extremely happy to meet their favourite football heroes in person, creating a heartwarming moment that quickly went viral.

The 40-year-old football star is nearing the end of his international football career.

In recent interviews, he has mostly put an end to speculation about when he will retire. In a recent interview with Piers Morgan, when asked about retirement, Ronaldo replied that it will happen "soon."

Afterwards, in another interview with CNN, Ronaldo clarified that when he said "soon," he meant it would probably happen in on or two years, adding that "I’ll still be at the game."

The player further added, "So, the moment is good, I feel very good in this moment, I score goals, I still feel quick and sharp, I'm enjoying my game in the national team and Al Nassr. So let's enjoy the moment and live the moment."

In the same interview, he also confirmed that the 2026 World Cup will be last tournament of his international career, explaining that he will be 41 years old by then and said it will be the right time to retire.

