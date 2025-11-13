Valve’s Steam Frame to bring SteamOS to laptops and other devices

Sports

Valve is set to introduce a developer kit program to receive the hardware into creators’ hands

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Valve has launched the Steam Frame, a wireless VR headset for PCs that doubles as a “Steam Deck for your face.”

It is equipped with the high-end Arm-based Qualcomm Snapdragon chip that is capable of running Windows games and now even Android apps, indicating the company’s entry into the mobile landscape.

With this significant launch, Valve aims to offer an enhanced gaming experience with seamless integration.

Users can easily install their titles from Steam and play. Notably, developers can also use the similar Android APKs they already use for Meta Quest VR games.

Moreover, Valve is set to introduce a developer kit program to receive the hardware into creators’ hands.

Valve further aims to captivate mobile VR developers with their latest launch, providing native performance since Arm code runs directly on the processor.

While SteamOS isn’t Android, its Proton compatibility layer streamlines your workflow.

Though it majorly focuses on gaming, Valve indicated potential browser incorporation and multitasking, enabling web apps and floating windows.

However, whether the company provides full Android app support beyond gaming or not remains unclear.

Valve seemingly has bigger long-term visions than just virtual reality — the Steam Frame may introduce SteamOS to other devices that are integrated with Arm chips, such as laptops.

