Northern lights to illuminate night skies in several US states on Sunday

Aurora Borealis to be visible from several US' states amid the powerful ongoing geomagnetic storm

Northern lights might be visible in almost twenty-one US states!

According to a forecast from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the breathtaking celestial show could be observe from Sunday night into Monday.

The forecast for the aurora borealis has a Kp index of seven on a scale of nine, meaning the lights will "become quite bright and active."

People as far as Nebraska and Iowa might get a chance at seeing the northern lights Sunday night.

How are northern lights visible?

The northern lights can be seen due to solar activity, atmospheric collision, and magnetic field as geomagnetic activity causes ions to collide with atmospheric gases from Earth, causing visible displays.

This spectacular display creates the colourful, dancing patterns in the night sky.

 The US states that can see aurora borealis 

The lights might be visible from Washington, Montana, Alaska, North and South Dakota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Vermont, Maine, New Hampshire.

Along with that, most of Wyoming, New York, Iowa and about half of Oregon, Illinois, Ohio and Nebraska will also be able to observe the lights.

NOAA recommends viewing the northern lights from an unobstructed, north-facing vantage point that is far from light pollution, moon light and city lights.

The aurora is typically most visible from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. local time as that is when geomagnetic activity is the highest.

