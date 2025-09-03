Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping unite for China’s largest military parade

Xi Jinping hosted Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at China's largest military parade to showcase unity and strength against the US.
According to BBC, the Chinese president greeted the Russian president and the North Korean leader, among dozens of world leaders attending the parade before the military parade on Wednesday, September 3, in Beijing to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.
The photo of three authoritarian leaders walking on the red carpet together, chatting and shaking hands, sent a powerful message of unity against the West.
Xi, during his address at Tiananmen Square, warned that the world is standing at a crossroads where they have to make a choice between war and peace.
He told a crowd of more than 50,000 people, “Today, mankind is faced with the choice of peace or war, dialogue or confrontation, win-win or zero-sum,” adding that the people of China “firmly stand on the right side of history.”
“History warns us that the destiny of humankind is closely intertwined. Only by treating each other as equals, living in harmony, and helping one another can nations and peoples maintain common security, eliminate the root causes of war, and prevent the tragedy of history from repeating itself!” Xi added.
The Chinese leader, referring to the US, criticised the “bullying behaviour” from certain countries and warned that they are “unstopptable.”
During the largest-ever military parade, China unveiled its new and advanced weapons and hardware, including a new nuclear intercontinental ballistic missile, a new road-bound missile for delivering hypersonic weapons, a new laser weapon, and even “robotic dog” drones.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump, in a post on Truth Social, asked Xi if he would commemorate America’s support during World War II and slammed Putin and Kim for conspiring against the United States.