GTA 6 may add realistic police tactics, making escaping cops harder than ever

GTA 6 trailer 2 has detailed multiple things that sparked a curiosity in gaming enthusiasts.
The potential GTA 6 leak indicated that the game will add a real-life tool the police sometimes use to avoid detection, meaning players may required to be much more mindful of their surroundings while committing crimes in the game.
According to a YouTuber Obvious Malcolm, the GTA 6 trailer 2 includes a scene at about 0:47 where Jason drives by an in-progress arrest.
Rockstar Games police update
“The interesting discovery is that the black car parked further down the road initially looks like a normal vehicle, but when Jason gets closer, ghost decals on the police car suddenly become visible.”
To note, if the leaks turn out accurate, players could find themselves immediately getting wanted levels due to their crimes being witnessed by police.
GTA 6 cops harder to escape
As per Malcolm, if a player gains a wanted level in GTA 5 without being spotted by police, nearby cops will begin searching the general area for them from scratch, giving players time to try and hide and avoid detection.
Rockstar Games has revealed that the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer was a combination of cinematics and gameplay, but it is not clear if this detail will be an active element of the game, or if it's purely limited to cutscenes.
GTA 6 release date
GTA 6 is set to launch on May 26, 2026, on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.