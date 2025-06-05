Djokovic dominates Zverev, sets up French Open semifinal showdown with Sinner

Novak Djokovic is all set to face Jannik Sinner in the high-voltage French Open semifinals after beating Alexander Zverev.
According to NTD, in a thrilling over two and a half hours quarterfinals on Wednesday, the Serbian tennis legend claimed a 4–6, 6–3, 6–2, 6–4 victory to reach French Open semifinals and a step closer to his campaign for the 25th Grand Slam title.
He will now face world No. 1 in the semifinals, who has won three of the last five Grand Slam titles and is currently holding a 19-match unbeaten streak in majors.
Djokovic calls semifinals with Sinner ‘a big challege’
After winning the match, the 38-year-old said, “I still push myself on a daily basis at this age because of these kinds of matches and these kinds of experiences. It’s a proven kind of testament to myself that I can, and to others that I can, still play at the highest level.”
While talking about facing Italian tennis professional in the next round, the 24-time Grand Slam champion added, “I just hope that I will be able to physically keep up with Sinner in a few days’ time. It’s a big challenge for me.”
Sinner, who is hunting his French Open title, claimed a straight-set victory over Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik to reach the French Open semifinals.
Furthermore, in the second semifinal, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will meet Italian eighth seed Lorenzo Musetti on Friday, June 6, 2025.