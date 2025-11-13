Rory McIlroy chases fourth straight Race to Dubai title after strong start

Rory Mcllroy has made a strong start in his quest for a fourth straight Race to Dubai title with an impressive first-round performance at the DP World Tour Championship.
The Northern Irish golfer fired a six-under 66, putting him just two strokes behind the current leader, Michael Kim in the United Arab Emirates.
Mcllroy started his round very strongly with three birdies in a row and is aiming to win his seventh Race to Dubai title, formerly known as the European Tour's Order of Merit overall.
"I felt like that was probably one of the best approach-play rounds I've had in a long time. My wedge play felt really sharp. Had a lot of good iron shots," said McIlroy, as per BBC Sports.
He added, "I don't want to sound like I'm that disappointed but I feel like I left a few out there. I missed a couple of short ones. Overall, it was a really solid start on a golf course that I'm very comfortable on and historically I've played very well on."
Meanwhile, McIlroy’s Ryder Cup teammate, Tommy Fleetwood is in second place after shooting seven under par, just one stroke ahead of McIlroy.
"I feel like it was a really good day. It was a really good driving day. I made two or three good par saves, which is key," said Fleetwood.