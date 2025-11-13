Alex de Minaur keeps ATP Finals hopes alive with stunning win over Fritz

Alex de Minaur kept his Nitto ATP Finals dreams alive with a remarkable victory over Taylor Fritz on Thursday, November 13.
The Australian tennis player defeated an American professional tennis star with a score of 7-6(3), 6-3 in Turin.
This is De Minaur's first win in six matches at the ATP Finals which features the top eight players in the session.
De Minaur played strongly and controlled the match, finishing the round-robin with one win and two losses.
After winning the match, the 26-year-old expressed, "I have dealt with a fair bit of heartbreak recently, so it was good to finally get a win here in Turin," as per ATP.
He added, "I have worked really hard so it was good to get some positive feedback or a positive reward for the hard work, so I am very happy with the performance."
If Carlos Alcaraz defeats Lorenzo Musetti, De Minaur will advance to the semi-finals alongside Alcaraz.
However, if Musetti wins, he will take the semi-final spot instead.
“Whatever happens, happens,” De Minaur added. “But I won’t be paying too much attention to the tennis. I’ll be relaxing and having a nice night here in Torino.”
If Alcaraz wins his match, he will secure the year-end No.1 ranking in men's tennis which Jannik Sinner recently took after winning the Paris Masters title.