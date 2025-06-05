Sci-Tech

Google increases Gemini 2.5 Pro rate limit for Google AI Pro subscribers

Google rebranded Gemini Advanced to Google AI Pro and released Google AI Ultra

Google’s executive announced a spike in the rate limit of its Gemini 2.5 Pro artificial intelligence (AI) model.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Vice President of Google Labs and Gemini, Josh Woodward, announced an AI model which is currently only accessible to all the paid subscribers, and will now enable users to send 100 queries rather than 50.

To note, this raised rate limit will be applied to the Google AI Pro subscribers, as the AI Ultra tier is already available at an increased rate limit.

Notably, at Google I/O, the tech giant said that the Pro subscribers will get “expanded access” to the AI model.

Google announces a raised in Gemini 2.5 Pro's Rate Limit for Pro users

The Alphabet-owned firm typically uses vague terms such as “limited access,” “expanded access,” or “highest access” to refer to the rate limits.

Notably, the increase in rate limit comes two weeks after the Mountain view-based tech giant announced at its I/O event that it will offer its paid users increased usage of the Gemini 2.5 Pro model.

Google rebranded Gemini Advanced to Google AI Pro and released Google AI Ultra, which is available for ($249.99/month, US only). 

